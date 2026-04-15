Politics Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Kemi Badenoch did a sex toys joke at PMQs and it didn’t generate quite so much buzz as she might have hoped

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2026

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In words we never thought we’d write – even here – Kemi Badenoch just did a sex toys joke at PMQs.

Amid all the Byzantine rules about what you can and can’t say in the Commons, most of which should surely be ditched fortwith, we can’t believe there isn’t one relating to this.

Get ready to open your file marked ‘once heard, never unheard’.

And we don’t know about you, but it surely didn’t generate quite so much buzz as the look on her face suggested she was hoping for.

Source @PolitlcsUK