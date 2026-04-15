Kemi Badenoch did a sex toys joke at PMQs and it didn’t generate quite so much buzz as she might have hoped

Politics Kemi Badenoch PMQs

In words we never thought we’d write – even here – Kemi Badenoch just did a sex toys joke at PMQs.

Amid all the Byzantine rules about what you can and can’t say in the Commons, most of which should surely be ditched fortwith, we can’t believe there isn’t one relating to this.

Get ready to open your file marked ‘once heard, never unheard’.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badencoh says Labour MPs are too busy "promoting sex toys in Parliament" to care for defence "It gives a whole new meaning to fiddling while Rome burns" Starmer: "We are spending more on defence" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/vKJ307waq5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 15, 2026

And we don’t know about you, but it surely didn’t generate quite so much buzz as the look on her face suggested she was hoping for.

Badenoch ruined her entire #PMQs with a weird ‘joke’ about sex toys. Forget the fact that she repeated one question six times, that attempt at humour is the only takeaway. Borrowed time I’d suggest for Kemi now. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 15, 2026

Well there's a phrase I never thought would be necessary in Parliament, but here we are. https://t.co/7za6uypszV — Daniel ShenSmith (BlackBeltBarrister) (@dshensmith) April 15, 2026

Kemi Badenoch makes a piss-poor joke about sex toys which goes down like a lead balloon. Which is ironic because she ended up looking like a giant dildo again at #PMQs#politicslive pic.twitter.com/5gv9Sk5Hot — Dr Susan Denim (@DrSusanDenim) April 15, 2026

they’re arguing over sex toys while the country’s falling apart. defence, bills, borders — all ignored because this lot are obsessed with playing games in parliament. — Ronald Witkoff (@RWitkoff60462) April 15, 2026

Wasn't it a Tory MP who was caught not once but twice watching porn videos in open work spaces in the House? — John McHugh – are ANTIFA in the room with you now? (@JohnMcHugh1878) April 15, 2026

Source @PolitlcsUK