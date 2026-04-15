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A woman gave this potty-mouthed ‘family values’ guy just a little taste of his own medicine and he took it just as well as you’d expect

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2026

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Like us, you might not have come across Andrew Wilson before, but by all accounts he’s a family value loving Christian Nationalist and if you don’t know the type, you soon will.

He’s also got a bit of a potty mouth on him so his fellow podcast guest Emily thought she’d give him just a little taste of his own medicine.

And he took it just as well as you’d expect him to. Possibly even worse!

Turns out it’s not the first time this has gone viral – the exchange is from a little while back – and it got people commenting all over again.

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If you want to know precisely how bad it’s going for Donald Trump he just lost this guy and his rant spoke volumes

Source @wentsickomode