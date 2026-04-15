A woman gave this potty-mouthed ‘family values’ guy just a little taste of his own medicine and he took it just as well as you’d expect

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Like us, you might not have come across Andrew Wilson before, but by all accounts he’s a family value loving Christian Nationalist and if you don’t know the type, you soon will.

He’s also got a bit of a potty mouth on him so his fellow podcast guest Emily thought she’d give him just a little taste of his own medicine.

And he took it just as well as you’d expect him to. Possibly even worse!

Family-values advocate Andrew Wilson has an on-stream meltdown after a female debater reveals that his wife has three children by three different men and was married twice before him “Don't talk shit about my wife, shut your fucking mouth.” pic.twitter.com/mII7Hr5qJq — Stunna ⛧ (@wentsickomode) April 14, 2026

Turns out it’s not the first time this has gone viral – the exchange is from a little while back – and it got people commenting all over again.

1.

“You like snizz” how is that a diss? Does he not like pussy? 😂 does he not enjoy his wife’s snizz? — Ace of Wisdom (@shogunace_) April 15, 2026

2.

Man she hurt his feelings fast lol his response was embarrassing — Joey (@thecheetokid) April 15, 2026

3.

lol this guy melted in realtime — N (@NegativeNedDN) April 15, 2026

4.

lol how did she “talk shit” just by describing some facts about his wife. — Eh Jay El (@eh_jay_ell) April 15, 2026

5.

As soon as a guest shows up who’s even slightly intelligent these losers fold and humiliate themselves — J💥💥💥 (@Jimbobjeffe) April 15, 2026

6.

"ditch licking" is a fucking insane thing to say — Mike (@5after12) April 15, 2026

7.

Holy fucking shit this guy is a huge loser. Wow. A “family advocate” but is a complete asshole? Wow. Fuck this guy. I hope he gets trashed and drug through the mud for this. He’s a wanna be Charlie Kirk but he is actually just way worse. He’s a freaking loser. — Your_Favorite_Mexican (@MikeandLily_UFC) April 15, 2026

8.

That is a very inappropriate for a person to behave like him during a debate. Calling your opponent too f*cking stupid ends a debate right there — Steady Mind (@SteadyMindAI) April 15, 2026

9.

This is objectively really funny but I’m going to have to forget about it. I’ve already learned about too many of these dipshits against my will and I simply don’t have it in me to make room for another. Idk who Andrew Wilson is and I’m gonna do my best to keep it that way. — An Outstanding Individual (@shutuptriscuit) April 15, 2026

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If you want to know precisely how bad it’s going for Donald Trump he just lost this guy and his rant spoke volumes

Source @wentsickomode