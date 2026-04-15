Entertainment next-level skills
This street-food vendor’s showmanship was impressive, but the comments were the icing on the cake
You don’t see chefs doing this every day – and it’s probably just as well, for the sake of restaurant ceilings. Check it out.
Guy straight boomerangs that pizza dough!!!
by
u/Upstairs-East-3020 in
toptalent
It was posted to r/nextfuckinglevel by u/floof_mcgenius, who added –
“I have no clue what he’s making but daaang his skills are legendary.”
How many of those ended up on someone’s window – or stuck up a tree? We can’t argue with the choice of subreddit – or that assessment of the chef’s skills, but we also have to doff a cap to the people behind these clever comments.
1.
When the pie hits your eye coz ’twas thrown by some guy, that’s amore!
cyruspanesri
2.
When he spins on the street, but you just want to eat, that’s amore!
Ratharyn
3.
When you just want your food, but here’s this fucking dude, that’s amore.
wafflesareforever
4.
When your dough caught a fly from that trip in the sky, that’s amore.
Independent-Bike8810
5.
When they roll out the dough, with a pin really slow, that’s a bore eh?
danarchist
6.
When the dough’s in his hand, but he ain’t got a pan, that’s amore!
Live-molasses
7.
When you’re earning your tips just by doing sweet tricks, that’s amore!
HooyahDangerous
Not everyone went down the amore route.
8.
But I just ordered a cheeseburger…
JekNex
9.
Hey, this is fast food, fast food.
Velbalenos
10.
Then you go to the next stall to get some dessert and it’s a Turkish ice cream guy.
AGVann
11.
The power of crust compels you
bumjiggy
This wasn’t technically about the dough wizard, but still …
When the moon hits your knees and you mispronounce trees, sycamore.
UncleTeel
READ MORE
This South Korean burger joint has a blunt – and NSFW – slogan
Source r/nextfuckinglevel Image Screengrab