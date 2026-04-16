‘Waking Up After 10 Years’ is both hilarious and a gut-wrenching list of things that have changed since 2016

Entertainment comedy Jimmy Rees

We cross now to the very funny and insightful Australian comedian Jimmy Rees, who found a way to make us really think about what’s changed since 2016 – and why it’s all worse.

Oh, FFS. Bowie, Harambe, George Michael, affordable coffees and rent, Twitter – and that’s just the global stuff. At least this guy didn’t have to hear about Brexit and Liz Truss.

These five reactions really captured the mood.

1.

Don’t tell him about covid it’s best he doesn’t know.

@bennyjon

2.

Not me missing 2016 now.

@AshleighJ

3.

This tiktok is a time capsule 😂😂 coming back here in 10 years on fjork which I presume will be the name of the app of the times in 2036 on our neuralinks.

@reckless_dane

4.

This is funny..and sad at the same time.

@Lindsay Z

5.

Keith Richards 🤣🤣 how the hell is he still going!

@Stu

@POVLVR spoke for us all.

I would ask to be put back under.

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Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons