US King Charles Lauren Boebert

A Fox News reporter and mega Maga Lauren Boebert discussed why she’d refuse to meet ‘King George’, and history entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2026

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Over in Trumpland, which will probably be its official name by next week, mega Maga Lauren Boebert has been proving she doesn’t have a clue about what’s going on outside of the US, with this spectacularly inept exchange between the Republican congresswoman and Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

There’s an obvious problem with that, and Patricia Treble summed it up.

We don’t know if Pergram got muddled or simply doesn’t know the name of the King. He’s from Fox, so it could be either of those things. Either way, Sherlock Boebert didn’t catch on to his error, and Twitter weighed in on the double idiocy.

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