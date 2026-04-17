A Fox News reporter and mega Maga Lauren Boebert discussed why she’d refuse to meet ‘King George’, and history entered the chat

US King Charles Lauren Boebert

Over in Trumpland, which will probably be its official name by next week, mega Maga Lauren Boebert has been proving she doesn’t have a clue about what’s going on outside of the US, with this spectacularly inept exchange between the Republican congresswoman and Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

Reporter: Do you think it’s appropriate for King George to meet with members? Boebert: I wouldn’t meet with him. Reporter: Why not? Boebert: 1776. I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family. I am an American first. pic.twitter.com/YkfdbnvzmW — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

There’s an obvious problem with that, and Patricia Treble summed it up.

The last King George died in 1952. The monarch is Charles III, his grandson. https://t.co/oRqKKBMb4D — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) April 16, 2026

We don’t know if Pergram got muddled or simply doesn’t know the name of the King. He’s from Fox, so it could be either of those things. Either way, Sherlock Boebert didn’t catch on to his error, and Twitter weighed in on the double idiocy.

1.

Boebert is Boeberting again. https://t.co/Uv6yvLYiOm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 16, 2026

2.

If you were looking forward to the big Lauren Boebert/King Charles III sit down, you are going to be disappointed. https://t.co/EHj9kgLxZA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2026

3.

Yeah I think it probably would be bad if members of Congress in the 1800s were meeting with king George lmao

Now if we’re talking about CHARLES… https://t.co/oYzX1jeoXj — Ryan Geddie (@RyanGeddie) April 16, 2026

4.

Does she think she’s in a performance of Hamilton? I feel like she should start rapping. https://t.co/fxWbfW53sa — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) April 16, 2026

5.

1776, another war the Americans couldn't win alone. — 🇬🇧 Richard 🇺🇦 (@UKRRichard) April 16, 2026

6.

Watch the female reporter’s face! Says all you need to know! 🫢😆 https://t.co/t8Ue6Z6yiR — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) April 16, 2026

7.

King George??? Off with their heads! https://t.co/wbng9htfwg — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) April 16, 2026

8.

Idiocracy was pretty generous as it turns out https://t.co/ZNOya8FZiG — Senator John Connor (@JohnConnor_US) April 16, 2026

9.