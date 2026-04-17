Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated April 17th, 2026

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It’s Friday, the evenings are getting lighter, the weekend awaits – and Twitter has been very funny recently. We’ve gathered some of our favourite posts from the past week, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

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