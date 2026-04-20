An American asked to be ‘well versed in British insults’ and these magnificent homegrown responses will make you proud to be a Brit

US Brits insults

You’ll know all about Britain and the United States being two nations divided by a common language (these days it’s rather more than that, but anyway).

Well that Pan Atlantic linguistic chasm is never wider when it comes to insults. Which would explain why this particular American was keen to use the good people of Twitter to do a little brushing up in this regard.

i want to become well versed in british insults — aysia (@vrycuul) April 18, 2026

And we’re very glad to say that Brits – lots of Brits – were only too happy to help. So much so that we bet that @vrycuul can’t wait for their next visit to these isles to try them all out.

1.

you absolute fucking melt

you wet flannel

about as useful as a chocolate teapot

you toss pot

bloody twit

face like a bulldog chewing a wasp

away with the fairies https://t.co/14BzAXsGrw — leigh♡⋆.˚ (@seungbingrly) April 18, 2026

2.

Choose any word in the dictionary and prefix it with ‘you absolute” https://t.co/pr9tEd8hsG — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) April 18, 2026

3.

Aysia you plonker — Susan Adams (@SuzieHasTwins) April 18, 2026

4.

part two: you cockwomble

you spanner

you fucking tool

you have to give your head a wobble

he/she/they’ve fucked it

you pillock

not the sharpest tool in the shed

you bellend

ooo you’re ‘ard *saracasm*

you’ve got a face for radio

you wet wipe

you numpty

thick as mince https://t.co/14BzAXsGrw — leigh♡⋆.˚ (@seungbingrly) April 18, 2026

5.

“I might have done it slightly differently”. https://t.co/0kk8EM4eUL — NPRG (@CptHastings1916) April 18, 2026

6.

part three: your mum.

you couldn’t knock the skin off of a rice pudding.

ya dad sells avon

fuckwit

you fucking donkey

jog on

i bet your nan gets bullied at bingo

wank stain…

gobshite okay i’m done now https://t.co/14BzAXsGrw — leigh♡⋆.˚ (@seungbingrly) April 18, 2026

7.

you absolute weapon — چیمہ ᴄʜᴇᴇᴍᴀ (@cheemaprod) April 18, 2026

8.

Bellend is one of them — Hopo (@Hopo19631587) April 18, 2026

9.

Who you calling a bellend you wank stain? — El Caganer (@BrassicEyeRedux) April 18, 2026

10.

You you toss pot — Hopo (@Hopo19631587) April 18, 2026

11.

Your chatting bubbles lad and ya ma robs socks in Kirkby market. — El Caganer (@BrassicEyeRedux) April 18, 2026

12.