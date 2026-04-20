An American asked to be ‘well versed in British insults’ and these magnificent homegrown responses will make you proud to be a Brit
You’ll know all about Britain and the United States being two nations divided by a common language (these days it’s rather more than that, but anyway).
Well that Pan Atlantic linguistic chasm is never wider when it comes to insults. Which would explain why this particular American was keen to use the good people of Twitter to do a little brushing up in this regard.
i want to become well versed in british insults
— aysia (@vrycuul) April 18, 2026
And we’re very glad to say that Brits – lots of Brits – were only too happy to help. So much so that we bet that @vrycuul can’t wait for their next visit to these isles to try them all out.
1.
you absolute fucking melt
you wet flannel
about as useful as a chocolate teapot
you toss pot
bloody twit
face like a bulldog chewing a wasp
away with the fairies https://t.co/14BzAXsGrw
— leigh♡⋆.˚ (@seungbingrly) April 18, 2026
2.
Choose any word in the dictionary and prefix it with ‘you absolute” https://t.co/pr9tEd8hsG
— Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) April 18, 2026
3.
Aysia you plonker
— Susan Adams (@SuzieHasTwins) April 18, 2026
4.
part two:
you cockwomble
you spanner
you fucking tool
you have to give your head a wobble
he/she/they’ve fucked it
you pillock
not the sharpest tool in the shed
you bellend
ooo you’re ‘ard *saracasm*
you’ve got a face for radio
you wet wipe
you numpty
thick as mince https://t.co/14BzAXsGrw
— leigh♡⋆.˚ (@seungbingrly) April 18, 2026
5.
“I might have done it slightly differently”. https://t.co/0kk8EM4eUL
— NPRG (@CptHastings1916) April 18, 2026
6.
part three:
your mum.
you couldn’t knock the skin off of a rice pudding.
ya dad sells avon
fuckwit
you fucking donkey
jog on
i bet your nan gets bullied at bingo
wank stain…
gobshite
okay i’m done now https://t.co/14BzAXsGrw
— leigh♡⋆.˚ (@seungbingrly) April 18, 2026
7.
you absolute weapon
— چیمہ ᴄʜᴇᴇᴍᴀ (@cheemaprod) April 18, 2026
8.
Bellend is one of them
— Hopo (@Hopo19631587) April 18, 2026
9.
Who you calling a bellend you wank stain?
— El Caganer (@BrassicEyeRedux) April 18, 2026
10.
You you toss pot
— Hopo (@Hopo19631587) April 18, 2026
11.
Your chatting bubbles lad and ya ma robs socks in Kirkby market.
— El Caganer (@BrassicEyeRedux) April 18, 2026
12.
Didn’t ye mar put ye little sisters Dyson air wrap in Cashies so she could ye a few £1 microwave meals from farmfoods
— Hopo (@Hopo19631587) April 18, 2026