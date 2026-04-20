US Brits insults

An American asked to be ‘well versed in British insults’ and these magnificent homegrown responses will make you proud to be a Brit

John Plunkett. Updated April 20th, 2026

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You’ll know all about Britain and the United States being two nations divided by a common language (these days it’s rather more than that, but anyway).

Well that Pan Atlantic linguistic chasm is never wider when it comes to insults. Which would explain why this particular American was keen to use the good people of Twitter to do a little brushing up in this regard.

And we’re very glad to say that Brits – lots of Brits – were only too happy to help. So much so that we bet that @vrycuul can’t wait for their next visit to these isles to try them all out.

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