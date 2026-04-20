Politics charlie kirk donald trump Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk has got some people thinking she’s targeting a 2028 White House run – 18 especially savage and on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated April 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Erika Kirk married a podcaster. Now she might be running for President?

At least that’s the theory tossed out by Twitter user @em_Lazzy, who posited the idea with this Tweet.

And while they’re not the only one linking her with a 2028 White House run, they definitely went the most viral.

Kirk continues to pop up at Maga moments big and small – anywhere there are fireworks, basically – and is ever enthusiastic to big up Trump at every opportunity .

Are these all tell tale signs of an impending presidential run? Maybe, maybe (probably) not.

But that didn’t hold anyone back in the replies from screaming into the void.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2