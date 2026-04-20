Erika Kirk has got some people thinking she’s targeting a 2028 White House run – 18 especially savage and on-point responses

Politics charlie kirk donald trump Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk married a podcaster. Now she might be running for President?

At least that’s the theory tossed out by Twitter user @em_Lazzy, who posited the idea with this Tweet.

Erika Kirk is running for President in 2028. That’s what all of this is about. This is a soft launch. That’s why this is important!! pic.twitter.com/UZJEFgSnxS — Lazzyyyyyy (@em_Lazzy) April 18, 2026

And while they’re not the only one linking her with a 2028 White House run, they definitely went the most viral.

Kirk continues to pop up at Maga moments big and small – anywhere there are fireworks, basically – and is ever enthusiastic to big up Trump at every opportunity .

Are these all tell tale signs of an impending presidential run? Maybe, maybe (probably) not.

But that didn’t hold anyone back in the replies from screaming into the void.

1.

America probably is stupid enough to elect Erika Kirk as their first woman president https://t.co/gNAgHwMKGh — DreamLeaf (@DreamLeaf5) April 18, 2026

2.

Is her campaign strategy to fake cry the entire time? https://t.co/ffBGMpoxL4 — ♡ (@emkenobi) April 19, 2026

3.

She has such evil eyes it’s not even funny like the darkness is unsettling. https://t.co/350EPYnpvg — Yanna Thee Astrologer (@AVenusianVirgo) April 19, 2026

4.

Numb to everything that she does, but it’s crazy to think that her husband got shot in the neck at a school and instead of speaking at events about gun violence which took away his life, it’s been fireworks and Israel https://t.co/i40u0l9aIT — Brody (@britmebaby) April 19, 2026

5.

She has zero qualifications and is not even qualified to be president of the PTA. — Laurie (@Laurie0801) April 18, 2026

6.

Why raise her kids when she can give creepy glares and weird speeches that no one wants to hear! — The President of all the Gays (@cyre2067) April 19, 2026

7.