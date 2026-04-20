Politics Richard tice

Richard Tice’s fiery new AI-slop profile pic featured a burning Union Flag and an unspoken invitation to mock him into next week – 21 favourite burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 20th, 2026

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Richard Tice is currently trying to outrun a controversy about whether he and his companies paid enough tax.

An investigation by the Times appeared to uncover details of a web of shell companies which received dividends from property investor Tice’s other companies, which they donated to Reform between 2020 and 2022. Reform UK Ltd was, at that time, a private company with the majority of shares held by Nigel Farage.

We won’t be holding our breaths for the media outcry on this. We’ve yet to find out who paid for the house in Clacton apparently owned by Nigel Farage’s romantic partner, Laure Ferrari, which he claimed he owned, then denied owning when it was pointed out that he could be accused of avoiding stamp duty for not declaring a second home.

Farage was very testy – and inaccurate – on the topic of Tice’s taxes.

Tice issued a statement.

Interestingly, it didn’t amount to a denial.

The questions have been all the more awkward for Farage’s deputy, because he was among the most vocal critics of Angela Rayner, who resigned after failing to pay enough stamp duty on a second home. Sounds familiar.

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

The Lib Dems have even reported Tice to HMRC.

As we said – don’t hold your breath.

Presumably in an effort to present himself as a man who would never dream of underpaying tax, Tice posted a brand new pseudo-patriotic profile picture on Twitter. It came straight from the school of Facebook grannies AI slop.

An image of Richard Tice with a Union Jack behind him, which appears to be on fire. The Reform logo is badly recreated by AI.

He’s already deleted his post, and replaced the profile picture with something less inflammatory.

These comments probably explain why.

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