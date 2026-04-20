Richard Tice’s fiery new AI-slop profile pic featured a burning Union Flag and an unspoken invitation to mock him into next week – 21 favourite burns

Politics Richard tice

Richard Tice is currently trying to outrun a controversy about whether he and his companies paid enough tax.

An investigation by the Times appeared to uncover details of a web of shell companies which received dividends from property investor Tice’s other companies, which they donated to Reform between 2020 and 2022. Reform UK Ltd was, at that time, a private company with the majority of shares held by Nigel Farage.

Exclusive: Richard Tice failed to pay £100k in tax, benefiting his investment firm — which then gave big sums to Reform Tice gave contradictory reasons for why four shell companies paid zero tax. @DanNeidle says they flouted "basic" rule, face HMRC probe https://t.co/Xpnb9eP3MX — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) April 18, 2026

We won’t be holding our breaths for the media outcry on this. We’ve yet to find out who paid for the house in Clacton apparently owned by Nigel Farage’s romantic partner, Laure Ferrari, which he claimed he owned, then denied owning when it was pointed out that he could be accused of avoiding stamp duty for not declaring a second home.

Farage was very testy – and inaccurate – on the topic of Tice’s taxes.

Farage asks Channel 4 News whether they are tax experts, when asked why he couldn't say how much deputy leader Richard Tice had repaid HMRC. Instead, he told Amelia Jenne if his "biggest critic" tax expert Dan Neidle says Tice didn't avoid or evade tax then he is "satisfied".… pic.twitter.com/B2VUYWwmyQ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 13, 2026

Tice issued a statement.

THE SUNDAY TIMES: A STATEMENT FROM RICHARD TICE MP, DEPUTY LEADER OF REFORM UK The Sunday Times is still crawling all my business career in the hope of dredging up some more obscure technical issues from years ago. They openly admit their "journalism" is a joint venture with a… pic.twitter.com/EfiFQPtv0o — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) April 18, 2026

Interestingly, it didn’t amount to a denial.

Mr Tice has had the story for two days. Lots of noise here, but no denial. And no, most businesses don’t just wrongly claim tax exemptions on REIT dividends. This is not a normal thing to do. https://t.co/NGatYEgmXY — Dan Neidle (@DanNeidle) April 18, 2026

The questions have been all the more awkward for Farage’s deputy, because he was among the most vocal critics of Angela Rayner, who resigned after failing to pay enough stamp duty on a second home. Sounds familiar.

Here's Richard Tice saying if Angela Rayner had any integrity or moral decency she would resign for underpaying stamp duty by £40k.

I'm sure he will soon be making a statement calling for his own resignation after he failed to pay £100k and £91k in tax. pic.twitter.com/IWnRpie5Fy — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 19, 2026

The Lib Dems have even reported Tice to HMRC.

🚨 NEW: The Lib Dems have reported Richard Tice to HMRC after he reportedly failed to pay over £100,000 in corporation tax pic.twitter.com/TzABxfCCry — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 19, 2026

As we said – don’t hold your breath.

Presumably in an effort to present himself as a man who would never dream of underpaying tax, Tice posted a brand new pseudo-patriotic profile picture on Twitter. It came straight from the school of Facebook grannies AI slop.

He’s already deleted his post, and replaced the profile picture with something less inflammatory.

These comments probably explain why.

1.

AI has made you ginger, distorted your party's logo and set the Union flag on fire. Dippy Dickie — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 19, 2026

2.

Are your pants on fire? — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) April 19, 2026

3.

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/Me9N6IJ5pH — Vince. Insanitas Mundi. #VoteLabour🌹 (@Vinc_Ev_) April 18, 2026

4.

5.

Burning the Union Jack is a very interesting choice. https://t.co/DWd2BaKurM — Hugo Papé 💚🌱🌍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇸 (@HugoPap2) April 18, 2026

6.

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Couldn’t even be bothered to slap the correct logo over the top of the Ai slop. Certainly not showing the same rigour towards Reform branding as he does to avoiding paying his taxes. https://t.co/QiIySxS12D — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 19, 2026

8.

Richard Tice new profile picture just dropped. pic.twitter.com/QDz9o3EbZP — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) April 19, 2026

9.

Is he in hell now? This is the one of the weirdest things we have ever seen. https://t.co/GuLTV4WFbL — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) April 19, 2026

10.

He’s like a living caricature of a really bent politician from some itv2 crime drama. https://t.co/9FyICZhDJs — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) April 19, 2026

11.