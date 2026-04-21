US europe holidays summer

A New Yorker said Europeans had no idea of the joys of the ‘American lake summer’ and it all kicked off – 14 Europeans who begged to differ

John Plunkett. Updated April 21st, 2026

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Time now to return to the transatlantic culture wars – or military excursions as we prefer to call them these days.

Specifically, what us Europeans and our American brethren get up to in the summer.

It all started … well, it actually all started with a tweet that has since been deleted, but no bother, because the thing that concerns us is here is what New Yorker @nycgraceryan had to say about the joys of the ‘American lake summer’.

Looks all well and good, right, but there was something about that barb at Europeans which really got backs up on this side of the water. Really got backs up.

And it was surely down to these 17 people to put it best.

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