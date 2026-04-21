A New Yorker said Europeans had no idea of the joys of the ‘American lake summer’ and it all kicked off – 14 Europeans who begged to differ

US europe holidays summer

Time now to return to the transatlantic culture wars – or military excursions as we prefer to call them these days.

Specifically, what us Europeans and our American brethren get up to in the summer.

It all started … well, it actually all started with a tweet that has since been deleted, but no bother, because the thing that concerns us is here is what New Yorker @nycgraceryan had to say about the joys of the ‘American lake summer’.

The European mind can’t comprehend American lake summer https://t.co/RoSSxO57Ge pic.twitter.com/HwjlLLME4z — Grace Ryan (@nycgraceryan) April 20, 2026

Looks all well and good, right, but there was something about that barb at Europeans which really got backs up on this side of the water. Really got backs up.

And it was surely down to these 17 people to put it best.

1.

Pretty sure the Norwegians, Swedes, and Finns can easily comprehend this. https://t.co/iETR4aSsLW — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) April 21, 2026

2.

Another American who never left the country. https://t.co/kgFb0AwSgR — Lars Christensen (@MaMoMVPY) April 21, 2026

3.

I can take a thousand photos like that within 50km of my home in central Sweden. https://t.co/EeVw1KmoLo — Anders Östlund (@andersostlund) April 21, 2026

4.

Sister a quarter of Finlands population own a cabin by the beach. pic.twitter.com/Unr57X0qs4 — Birch Brother 🪓 (@BjorkBrodern) April 21, 2026

5.

For sure Welcome to the Polish Lake District 🇵🇱 https://t.co/PN4FqboA4P pic.twitter.com/bq6gyFfO24 — InvestorFromEurope (@TheDealMakerGuy) April 21, 2026

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