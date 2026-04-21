People were asked for their favourite ‘combo-shops’ selling wildly different things – 19 straight from the very top tier

Weird World shopping

In business it can be useful to diversify. Why limit yourself to solely flogging vinyl records when you could also be selling live tortoises from the same premises?

Why just sell cheese when you could also be catering for the chalk market?

When Twitter account 80s Nostalgia posted the picture of the ‘vinyl and tortoise’ shop, located in Chepstow, they also asked their followers for more examples of ‘combo-shops’.

What is the best combo-shop you’ve ever seen? There used to be a shop in Wigan that sold guitars and prams, but I think I’ve just found my new favourite… Records and Tortoises. pic.twitter.com/kdc1BeSokZ — 80sNostalgia (@80sNostalgia) April 16, 2026

It generated a lot of entertaining and utterly bizarre replies and these 19 are all from the very top tier.

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There’s a small town in Texas that has what might be the most American combination shop ever. pic.twitter.com/9cSmru9Ook — W³, Esq. ⚖️⚡️ (@dementedkirby) April 17, 2026

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This great combination is on Cleveleys High Street…. pic.twitter.com/Xq9pba94pg — SueMc (@McindoeSue) April 16, 2026

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Near Much Hoole (Preston) ,sadly closed now RIP pic.twitter.com/9pj12jGpMG — Sam Whyte (@samwhyte) April 17, 2026

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Back in the 1980s on Canvey island there used to be a shop that did starter motor and alternator rewinds from the left hand counter and Japanese model kits from the right hand counter.

Same bloke serving depending on which counter you went to. — david sirett (@davidintheshed) April 17, 2026

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Seen this one recently. For all your aquarium and casino gambling needs. Bizarre. pic.twitter.com/v9VQtApvfi — Limbardo (@ShawlandsLim) April 17, 2026

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