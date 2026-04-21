Weird World shopping

People were asked for their favourite ‘combo-shops’ selling wildly different things – 19 straight from the very top tier

David Harris. Updated April 21st, 2026

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In business it can be useful to diversify. Why limit yourself to solely flogging vinyl records when you could also be selling live tortoises from the same premises?

Why just sell cheese when you could also be catering for the chalk market?

When Twitter account 80s Nostalgia posted the picture of the ‘vinyl and tortoise’ shop, located in Chepstow, they also asked their followers for more examples of ‘combo-shops’.

It generated a lot of entertaining and utterly bizarre replies and these 19 are all from the very top tier.

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