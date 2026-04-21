The viral McDonald’s CEO was back with advice for eating on camera, and Garron Noone was about as impressed as you’d expect

Entertainment food Garron Noone

Stop what you’re doing – the McDonald’s CEO is back …and he’s brought more nuggets.

Back in March, Chris Kempczinski went viral for being thoroughly unconvincing as he pretended to enjoy the new McDonald’s Big Arch burger, and we shared Garron Noone’s hilarious assessment of the shenanigans.

Perhaps sales went through the roof, or something, because it seems he’s prepared to face yet more humiliation with his tips on how to eat on camera.

Never has a man seemed to be less interested in taking his own advice to dive right in.

Once again, Garron had the measure of him.

“He bites at the level of a seven-year-old with the use of most of their baby teeth.”

TikTok users weighed in.

1.

The only acceptable ratio of bites to nugget is 1:1.

@BeskarTrooper

2.

It’s the squint and face pull right before he bites the nugget that gives him away.

@Matt Kinsella

3.

The only thing pastier than that CEO, was the burger in the original video… Also, you don’t take bites out of McD nuggets unless you’re under the age of 9. Otherwise, they are exactly bite sized!

@Mad_Matt:

4.

He stuttered before he ate the nugget! The dude is so nervous to eat the Product!

@AaronSupreme316

5.

I can’t believe he did it again.

@A̷Q̷Z̶

6.

Too funny. That guy hates McDonald’s.

@Travis B5132

7.

I’m convinced the CEO is leaning into the rage bait at this point.

@TristaBista

8.

Seeing that man eat a chicken nuggets makes me almost relate to a billionaire.

@dokdicer

9.

He unbuttoned his top button lol.

@Teej Leit Just like us.

@Garron Noone

10.

Clearly, it’s his first nugget, you normally put the whole thing in your mouth, sauce and all.

@SuperJenn15

11.

No sauce? That’s criminal.

@Shelly

12.

This Chicken product.

@AnthonySB13

13.

They have to stop putting him on camera.

@Terra

14.

I feel like he argued hard in a shareholder meeting in defense of his ability to redeem himself on camera.

@Valogical

We’re with @tomtom on this.

He didn’t help his case at all.

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The CEO of McDonald’s went viral with this unconvincing pretence of enjoying their new burger, and Garron Noone absolutely nailed the problem

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab