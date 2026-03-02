The CEO of McDonald’s went viral with this unconvincing pretence of enjoying their new burger, and Garron Noone absolutely nailed the problem

Entertainment Garron Noone mcdonalds

McDonald’s has come up with a new way to get you to part with your hard-earned pounds, and pile on a few at the same time, with their Big Arch burger – weighing in at a whopping 1,057 calories and costing £8.79.

Ahead of its launch in the US, the president, chairman and CEO of McDonald’s – which is all one guy, named Chris Kempczinski – tried to convince the world that he actually eats the stuff. Here’s how that looked.

He added –

“The Big Arch might be my new go-to lunch order.”

We’ve yet to see anyone who thinks he enjoyed that …or even tolerated it. This sums up the internet’s response.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski tries his own burger, doesn't seem to have seen one before or know how to eat it. Takes one tiny bite definately doesn't want to eat any more. Probably because he knows what is in it. [image or embed] — BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 11:54 AM

Singer and comedian Garron Noone had a characteristically hilarious and NSFW reaction to the CEO’s burger shenanigans.

“This man does not eat McDonald’s. He looks like he would try and read the ingredients on the back of a banana.”

Where’s the lie? TikTok users had to agree.

1.

Thought Ronald McDonald was the CEO, that’s disappointing.

@Rob

2.

As an American I was caught off guard. I always assumed the ceo of mcdonalds was an over inflated Monopoly man.

@cloove

3.

He’s used to cordon bleu, rather than cordoned off.

@Kieran Devitt

4.

He nibbled it! He couldn’t even be bothered to take a proper bite.

@EmmVee

5.

Can I have two burger products and three french products to go my good man.

@Bob Flavin

6.

It’s lovely but it’s a huge mess – gets all over your face and bits dropping off all the time. Eat it over your chips and you’ll have ‘loaded fries’ by the end of it.

@FENN

7.

He hadn’t even tasted it before the Hmmmm – That big arch went in the big bin!! He has a quinoa and cauliflower salad in the fridge for sure!

@Yvonne Collett

8.

Why are they using CEOs for promotions… read the (global) room.

@Pluckynerd

9.

How many people at McDs corp saw this and went “Yep, perfect. Post!”

@JJP

10.

According to a quick google… McDonalds’ CEO Chris Kempczinski annual compensation is $18.2M. He gets paid 18 million dollars and still couldnt take a real bite.

@WARLOCK&LOAD

11.

It’s like seriously the smallest bite possible.

@Scottie P.

12.

All CEOs of companies as big as McDonald’s are entirely interchangeable. they are also mostly soulless and i have it on good authority they might by cyborgs.

@snazzymcgoo

Finally, @hea1y voiced the suspicions of many.

The clip is sliced when he says “that is so good”. Definitely spat it out.

