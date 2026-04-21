‘What’s a dead giveaway someone is bad with money?’ – 17 signs that would give Martin Lewis a panic attack

Round Ups r/AskReddit

In these expensive, cost of living times, it’s never been more important to look after your pennies.

And while budgeting can go too far, the opposite is also true. Some people are so bad with their cash that they’re oblivious to it, prompting Djantiere to put the following question to the careful spenders over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something people do that instantly tells you they’re bad with money?’

If you’re guilty of doing these top replies, think about seeing a financial adviser…

1.

‘They’re cheap with things that will help them and spendy on things that won’t’

-DevelopmentSome3491

2.

‘Buying expensive stuff just to feel better for a day, especially if it is on credit’

-Loryhott

3.

‘Always buying lunch and ordering out when they’re living paycheck to paycheck.’

-zachtheperson

4.

‘They drive a vehicle that costs the equivalent of their annual income.’

-mechtonia

5.

‘Get pets they can’t afford. I don’t mean like “This poor person has a couple cats that used to be strays, I mean “This poor person has two (expensive breed) dogs, five cats, three rabbits, a guinea pig, 3 rats and a tarantula. ‘You would *think* this was a one off, I live in ‘family style’ public housing, Basically low income for people with kids, At least 8 people in the complex have this many animals.’

-MarshmallowFloofs85

6.

‘Think about the next thing they can buy when payday or a check hits’

-PhilLeotarduh

7.

‘Take out payday and other high interest loans.’

-trappedvault

8.

‘Use DoorDash on a regular basis’

-Immagooner69

9.