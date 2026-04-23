Entertainment film funny tv

People have been sharing their nominations for the ‘single funniest moment in TV history’ – 23 straight from the very top drawer

John Plunkett. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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It all began when the good films and TV folk of @TheCinesthetic asked people for their nominations for the ‘single funniest moment in this history of TV’.

And it prompted no end of suggestions. We’ve watched them all – well, quite a few of them – and these 23 are all from the very top drawer (along with a few deeper cuts …)

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