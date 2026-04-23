People have been sharing their nominations for the ‘single funniest moment in TV history’ – 23 straight from the very top drawer

Entertainment film funny tv

It all began when the good films and TV folk of @TheCinesthetic asked people for their nominations for the ‘single funniest moment in this history of TV’.

What do you think is the single funniest moment in the history of TV? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 19, 2026

And it prompted no end of suggestions. We’ve watched them all – well, quite a few of them – and these 23 are all from the very top drawer (along with a few deeper cuts …)

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That Fleabag (2016) moment where they confront Anthony over Claire’s hair, only for him to pull out the receipt proving she asked for it, will never not be funny. pic.twitter.com/fdxElNTDMv https://t.co/GSWKGdj0au — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 19, 2026

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Haley smiling like it’s the sweetest thing ever while Dylan performs like that in front of the whole family makes it ten times funnier. pic.twitter.com/ABpj8f3Fax https://t.co/GSWKGdjy02 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 19, 2026

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this is one of the reasons why tom is the funniest character in succession pic.twitter.com/eqEadqVsTr https://t.co/GSWKGdjy02 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 19, 2026

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One of the best dad joke scenes in TV history. pic.twitter.com/5TgO1NRha1 https://t.co/GSWKGdj0au — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 19, 2026

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Danny McBride breaking character while Deep Roy improvises in Eastbound & Down (2009) makes the scene even funnier. pic.twitter.com/g5a6G6RWHG https://t.co/GSWKGdjy02 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 19, 2026

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Anthony Bridgerton sniffing the air around Kate Sharma pic.twitter.com/i5MykgIj8v https://t.co/GSWKGdjy02 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 19, 2026

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