This minute-long clip of RFK Jr. breathing closely into his senate hearing mic inspired some of Twitter’s funniest work in years

Politics cringe RFK Jr.

If you’ve been waiting for RFK Jr. ASMR, have we got a treat for you.

The man who’s voice sounds like a gargling garbage disposal was caught on a hot mic during his senate hearing.

It appears just breathing for the head of HHS was enough to cut through the question being asked in this clip.

See how long you can last.

OMG — the RFK Jr breathing noises during this hearing are absolutely horrifying pic.twitter.com/BFeDmJTihL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026

This is the audio equivalent of a snuff film.

Absolutely nobody in the replies enjoyed their experience, but that didn’t stop them from trying to describe what they just endured in epically hilarious terms.

1.

Sounds like an old pug trying to walk up steps — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2026

2.

I am begging you to unmute this https://t.co/04EHhHKVTK — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) April 22, 2026

3.

These are the last noises you hear before the vet tells you your elderly English Bulldog needs to be put down. https://t.co/tUTuentNqL — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 22, 2026

4.

Olivia Nuzzi is somewhere going wild for this https://t.co/7ayGOhZnUi — Zito (@_Zeets) April 22, 2026

5.

6.

No matter how prepared you think you are for this, I’m telling you you are not https://t.co/kwh2Vscze1 — chyea ok (@chyeaok) April 22, 2026

7.