Politics cringe RFK Jr.

This minute-long clip of RFK Jr. breathing closely into his senate hearing mic inspired some of Twitter’s funniest work in years

Saul Hutson. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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If you’ve been waiting for RFK Jr. ASMR, have we got a treat for you.

The man who’s voice sounds like a gargling garbage disposal was caught on a hot mic during his senate hearing.

It appears just breathing for the head of HHS was enough to cut through the question being asked in this clip.

See how long you can last.

This is the audio equivalent of a snuff film.

Absolutely nobody in the replies enjoyed their experience, but that didn’t stop them from trying to describe what they just endured in epically hilarious terms.

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