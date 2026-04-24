Getting the bike out for the summer? Check out the hilarious ‘guy who decides cycling’ first

Entertainment comedy Jimmy Rees

There’s nothing so mundane that the brilliant Jimmy Rees can’t tease out the absurdity of it to amazing comedic effect.

In this edition of The Guy Who Decides, he becomes the spokesperson for cycling – and his own long-suffering assistant.

“What happens on busy roads?” “Drivers of cars will lose their minds because they get stuck behind some cyclists and they’ll think they’re being held up. But, lo and behold, it’s peak hour, and the fastest way to get around is probably by bike and not in a car – which makes them even more angry because every time they overtake the cyclists, they hit a red light and then the cyclists will just go pedalling past them again and they have to overtake them again.”

It went down very well with YouTube users.

The Guy Who Decides Stuff is unironically my favourite thing ever.

InternallyScreeching

Poor Jason !

This is probably why I don’t ride a bike 😂

Heather Truskinger

I nearly wet myself laughing. This is so accurate. And middle aged men in lycra is not a good image to carry for the rest of the day🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Palma Smyth

That last ” slurp” at the end got me. Brilliant. 😊

Dotty 68

Couldn’t have described cyclists better if I tried 🤣. Love your analytical mind Jimmy.

Loraine Riddell

‘A Big Circle of Angry’. He hit the nail on the head. Sad but true.

Lara G

Kim Gaetjens might be onto something.

Clearly Jimmy was delayed by cyclists recently….

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Source Jimmy Rees Image Wikimedia Commons Screengrab