A conspiracy theorist insisted that the earth is young because it’s ‘biblically supported’, and got dragged from Genesis to Revelation – 17 scathing responses

Weird World conspiracy theorists

Wednesday was Earth Day, with this year’s theme of ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ intended to inspire people to collective action to push through a transition to green energy.

While some people marked the occasion by planting trees and flowers, meeting in groups to carry out clean-ups of public spaces, and organising clothing swaps to discourage fast fashion, one Republican anti-vaxxer, Sarah Fields, decided to celebrate by outing herself as a ‘Young Earther’.

The Creationist Young Earth theory, against all scientific evidence, puts the Earth’s age at somewhere between 6,000 and 10,000 years.

She added this.

“Your science”!

The reactions were exactly what you’d expect.

1.

This is really, really stupid. https://t.co/JFfVYEx9ky — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 22, 2026

2.

Reality doesn't care what's supported by the Bible. https://t.co/sWY6sj4n8i — Pray to Joe Pesci 心🌈🐸 (@pray2pesci) April 23, 2026

3.

Happy Earth Day. The Earth is about 4.54 billion years old whether Genesis likes it or not. “Biblically supported” is just a polite way of saying the evidence lost and the verse won. https://t.co/Ic1VGOgy5z — Dee 🌹 (@DeeWaynee94) April 23, 2026

4.

"Just not your science" Science is science, Sarah. Just like math is math. But we now understand why you voted for Trump. https://t.co/m9jtfcKr6s pic.twitter.com/NVboCMXVIc — Tau Ceti Buddha 🇵🇷 (@BurnerBuddha) April 23, 2026

5.

I’m a Christian too, but the Bible also says that bats are birds. The earth is billions of years old.

The existence of Uranium-238 proves that. We can be Christians without having to willingly be ignorant. The Bible doesn’t make any claims about the age of the earth, so we… — U.S. Atlas (@_USAtlas) April 22, 2026

6.

7.

These people’s vote count the same as mine 💔 https://t.co/UQ8fbxheAy — #1 Everson Pereira fan (@JTsFaded_) April 22, 2026

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