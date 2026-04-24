Weird World conspiracy theorists

A conspiracy theorist insisted that the earth is young because it’s ‘biblically supported’, and got dragged from Genesis to Revelation – 17 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 24th, 2026

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Wednesday was Earth Day, with this year’s theme of ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ intended to inspire people to collective action to push through a transition to green energy.

While some people marked the occasion by planting trees and flowers, meeting in groups to carry out clean-ups of public spaces, and organising clothing swaps to discourage fast fashion, one Republican anti-vaxxer, Sarah Fields, decided to celebrate by outing herself as a ‘Young Earther’.

@SarahisCensored The earth is young. It is not billions or even millions of years old. This is biblically supported. Happy Earth Day.

The Creationist Young Earth theory, against all scientific evidence, puts the Earth’s age at somewhere between 6,000 and 10,000 years.

She added this.

FYI I muted and walked away from this. I’ve extensively studied this and I followed science. Just not your science. If you want to know more, look up the Institute for creation research. But nothing in this thread is going to change my mind.

“Your science”!

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

The reactions were exactly what you’d expect.

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