Politics donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt put on her bravest face after she was asked about Iran’s relentless mockery of Donald Trump and absolutely no-one was buying it

Saul Hutson. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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The United States Press Secretary is supposed to be a conduit between the President and the American people. The role requires a deft communicator who can share the most important policies of the Oval Office. Prove that the Commander in Chief has the best interests of the American people in mind with every crucial decision.

To Karoline Leavitt, the easiest way to accomplish that task is by lecturing reporters, lying to the public, and deflecting every question that comes from a reputable news outlet.

As the rest of the world continues to troll Donald Trump and his horrific international war mongering, Leavitt wants everyone to keep it cool. Everything’s fine. Just trust her.

Don’t use your eyes and ears. Don’t look at any of the irrefutable proof that nobody in the world respects the US leader anymore. Just listen to Leavitt. She’s got your best interests in mind. And she always tells the truth.

Needless to say, just about everybody in the replies had doubts.

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