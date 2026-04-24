Someone asked for suggestions of what to put in the corner of their room, and the replies were just what social media was made for – 19 favourites

Social Media funny

It can be tricky getting a home to look properly balanced and aesthetically pleasing, which is why rich people tend to pay someone else to do all that stuff for them – alongside finding ways they can avoid paying tax, apparently.

We’re not even talking about feng shui, it’s just a question of it not being too cluttered or having glaring gaps that cry out for something to warm them up.

Over on Threads, deskculture had one such problem with the corner of a room.

View on Threads

Being the helpful souls they are, some Threads users offered genuine solutions.

View on Threads

View on Threads

View on Threads

Others decided to have a laugh with it, and we’re very glad they did. Here are some favourites.

1.

View on Threads

2.

View on Threads

3.

View on Threads

4.

View on Threads

5.

View on Threads

6.

View on Threads

7.

View on Threads

8.

View on Threads

9.

View on Threads

10.

View on Threads



