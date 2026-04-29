Life flying men

This man’s epic airline luggage fail was already good but the magnificent payoff was simply next level

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2026

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Spare a thought – kind of – for this airline passenger who’s attempt to stick his bag in the overhead locker just went wildly viral on Twitter.

Because as fails go it was of the epic variety and the A++ payoff just took it to a whole new level.

There but for the grace of god? Well, maybe. And these people surely said it best.

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