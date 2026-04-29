This man’s epic airline luggage fail was already good but the magnificent payoff was simply next level

Life flying men

Spare a thought – kind of – for this airline passenger who’s attempt to stick his bag in the overhead locker just went wildly viral on Twitter.

Because as fails go it was of the epic variety and the A++ payoff just took it to a whole new level.

There but for the grace of god? Well, maybe. And these people surely said it best.

1.

men are so useless it’s unreal https://t.co/0H1XzZ3MrV — Zara (@zaracraves) April 27, 2026

2.

He couldn’t figure that out on his own? How is he keeping himself alive??? 😳😳😳 — liz 🫧 (@L1fafaforSale) April 28, 2026

3.

Not everyone was fortunate to have one of these growing up 😞 pic.twitter.com/oapkAI4qIC — Mike Chesnis🇺🇲 (@cheezebaIIzz) April 28, 2026

4.

I like how the flight attendant seemed momentarily stunned by what a moron this guy is https://t.co/OG0Sj4JFPB — onebytecafe (@one_byte_cafe) April 28, 2026

5.

Are people genuinely this dumb? — This a real picture? (@theedrewfx) April 27, 2026

6.

sometimes you really can’t tell if it’s weaponized incompetence or if they’re just genuinely stupid as fuck https://t.co/uBahEsi8R0 — james🐦‍⬛ (@scurviex) April 28, 2026

7.

I have so many questions, but how did he manage to get on the damn plane👀 — Jessy Girl (@Jessyobirai) April 28, 2026

8.

” That’s right, into the square hole” — eye bag (@usernamenotfun) April 28, 2026

9.

Where is the brain located?

Him: in the stomach 😭😭💀💀 — Koki~ (@kokieDiale) April 29, 2026

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King Charles had a brilliant riposte for Donald Trump’s tiresome WW2 joke and it was so much funnier because Trump almost certainly didn’t get it

Source @ezzyskii