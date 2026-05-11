Politics Laura Kuenssberg Reform UK Richard tice

Watch Richard Tice repeatedly fail to condemn a newly elected Reform councillor’s disgusting suggestion that ‘Nigerians should be melted down to fill pot holes’

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2026

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Richard Tice found the guts to speak to Laura Kuenssberg on her show on Sunday morning – unlike his party leader Nigel Farage the previous week, who has been doing everything he can to avoid scrutiny over his £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire.

As well as angrily swatting away questions about that money, Tice failed to specifically condemn a disgusting social media post by the party’s successful Sunderland council candidate, Glenn Gibbins (misspelt as Gibbons on Reform election literature.)

“I condemn everything that is wrong and inappropriate” doesn’t answer whether he found Gibbins’ post either wrong or inappropriate, while a simple “I condemn this councillor’s remarks” would have done the trick. It’s all a bit ‘Good people on both sides’ from the party that idolises Trump.

Despite the now-deleted 2024 posts being reported to Reform on 1 May, the councillor remained on the ballot, was elected, and was only suspended from the party on Sunday – hours after Tice’s attempt to characterise the report as a smear went viral.

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