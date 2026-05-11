Politics Laura Kuenssberg Reform UK Richard tice
Watch Richard Tice repeatedly fail to condemn a newly elected Reform councillor’s disgusting suggestion that ‘Nigerians should be melted down to fill pot holes’
Richard Tice found the guts to speak to Laura Kuenssberg on her show on Sunday morning – unlike his party leader Nigel Farage the previous week, who has been doing everything he can to avoid scrutiny over his £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire.
Richard Tice will be speaking to Laura Kuenssberg because I'm still afraid of scrutiny. I thought the best person to explain why there is nothing wrong with accepting a £5 million gift would be the man who repeatedly avoids paying tax.#BBCLauraK
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 10, 2026
As well as angrily swatting away questions about that money, Tice failed to specifically condemn a disgusting social media post by the party’s successful Sunderland council candidate, Glenn Gibbins (misspelt as Gibbons on Reform election literature.)
Richard Tice is asked about racist comments made by a Reform councillor
He immediately pivots to antisemitism & calls the Green party "the antisemitic party". LK doesn't challenge that.
Tice is then asked if the councillors comments are wrong & inappropriate. He refuses to say pic.twitter.com/wRMEwZdeqL
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 10, 2026
“I condemn everything that is wrong and inappropriate” doesn’t answer whether he found Gibbins’ post either wrong or inappropriate, while a simple “I condemn this councillor’s remarks” would have done the trick. It’s all a bit ‘Good people on both sides’ from the party that idolises Trump.
Despite the now-deleted 2024 posts being reported to Reform on 1 May, the councillor remained on the ballot, was elected, and was only suspended from the party on Sunday – hours after Tice’s attempt to characterise the report as a smear went viral.
1.
The reason Richard Tice refused to condemn a Reform candidate saying we should "Melt Nigerians to fill potholes" is that he thinks it's a perfectly reasonable thing to say.#BBCLauraK
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 10, 2026
2.
I think Richard Tice has a very nice tie. He must be a good person leading a good party. https://t.co/jSkHY5zFfu
— Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) May 10, 2026
3.
He doesn’t condemn such people… because he IS them. https://t.co/tVnCOLN54j
— Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 10, 2026
4.
After shutting down Bridget Phillipson when she raised the fact a Reform councillor said Nigerians should be melted down.
She then asks @TiceRichard about it.
Who, if I heard correctly- REFUSED to condemn this..
Did Tice refuse to condemn this? pic.twitter.com/utVTjT2vrS
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 10, 2026
5.
Reporting the facts about racist candidates is apparently 'smearing'. https://t.co/UVvngjJMCP
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 10, 2026
6.
Tice defending the indefensible, the man has the moral compass of a tardigrade pic.twitter.com/ADJbsZnNoj
— Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) May 10, 2026
7.
This is disgusting
He point blank refuses to address the issue and starts talking of 'smearing' making Reform the alleged victims once more https://t.co/3OvEljNaZv
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 10, 2026
8.
They don't care. https://t.co/yxdKSKD4uF
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 10, 2026
9.
Tice essentially arguing that people are fine with Reform councillors saying abhorrent things and Farage receiving a £5m gift, because people still voted for them anyway
If this is their attitude now, imagine what they’ll be like once they’re sat in Downing St#bbclaurak
— David (@Zero_4) May 10, 2026