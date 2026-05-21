Donald Trump was asked about AI taking people’s jobs and his answer was the very opposite of reassuring

US AI donald trump

Everyone’s worried about AI taking their jobs right now (an AI writes, no, only kidding, absolutely now way a robot is going to write stuff like this) so it was only natural that Donald Trump should be asked about it.

Specifically, what message did he have for Americans worried that AI is going to take their jobs and basically leave them destitute. What message of hope do you have for them, Mr President?

Reporter: What's your message to American families who are scared by the rise of AI? They're worried that their kids are not going to be able to have jobs someday? Trump: AI is amazing. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/Ks0VCsYMhC — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2026

And if you’re thinking that was the very opposite of the sort of message people were hoping for, you’d be 100% correct.

1.

He literally doesn't give a shit about his own base. Amazing. https://t.co/EY7FjViIjm — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 20, 2026

2.

We should start a campaign to venmo money to any reporter who follows up with, "That's not what I asked," and repeats the question. Double money if the next reporter says it about the previous reporter's question. — The Dens 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@FoxBrambleFarm) May 20, 2026

3.

he is so cooked. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) May 20, 2026

4.

This is typical dementia brain. Two bizarrely unrelated things spewed out consecutively. So fucking bizarre. https://t.co/QelMxJN0QG — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 20, 2026

5.

Translation: My only gauge on the American people's financial situation is how the stock market is performing. — BMagic (@BrennCookk) May 20, 2026

6.

New York families are worried about their jobs being wiped out by AI and this is Trump’s message to them. I’m working hard to make sure New Yorkers aren’t left behind in the innovation economy. https://t.co/5qx3hhbln8 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 20, 2026

7.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” is the new “we cannot have men in women’s sports.” He just says it at random intervals when he has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/5GYbzEQ4ei — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) May 21, 2026

8.

Translation: My only gauge on the American people's financial situation is how the stock market is performing. — BMagic (@BrennCookk) May 20, 2026

9.

It’s like watching someone fail a CAPTCHA in real time… 🤢 — Joao Zorro (@JoaoZorro) May 20, 2026

10.

Reporter: “Families are worried AI could eliminate jobs and destabilize their children’s future. What’s your message to them?” Trump: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.” This is what happens when a presidency becomes a permanent stream-of-consciousness cable news feed. Every… https://t.co/MQMkejwDwL — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) May 20, 2026

11.

People actually listen to this moron speak and are like “yep. Yep. Perfect. That’s what I want” — Richard Johnson (@thedickjohnsons) May 20, 2026

12.

It's like asking that question to a bowl of pudding https://t.co/5nJnrZw8o6 — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) May 20, 2026

13.

In otherwords he simply doesn't care. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) May 20, 2026

14.

Source @Acyn