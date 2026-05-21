US AI donald trump

Donald Trump was asked about AI taking people’s jobs and his answer was the very opposite of reassuring

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Everyone’s worried about AI taking their jobs right now (an AI writes, no, only kidding, absolutely now way a robot is going to write stuff like this) so it was only natural that Donald Trump should be asked about it.

Specifically, what message did he have for Americans worried that AI is going to take their jobs and basically leave them destitute. What message of hope do you have for them, Mr President?

And if you’re thinking that was the very opposite of the sort of message people were hoping for, you’d be 100% correct.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Source @Acyn