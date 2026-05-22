US Capitol Hill riots congress

A Republican lawmaker just suggested the January 6 Capitol attack was ‘staged’ and it’s a terrifying 39 second glimpse into where Trump’s America might go next

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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For a glimpse into just how far Trump’s America has spiralled through the looking glass, look no further than Republican congressman Ralph Norman who just suggested the January 6 Capitol attack was ‘staged’.

No, you didn’t read that wrong.

Well, yes and no, Congressman, And when we say yes and no, what we really mean is absolutely, utterly, 100% no, you unspeakable cockwomble.

And it was down to these people to surely say it best.

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