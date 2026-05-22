A Republican lawmaker just suggested the January 6 Capitol attack was ‘staged’ and it’s a terrifying 39 second glimpse into where Trump’s America might go next

US Capitol Hill riots congress

For a glimpse into just how far Trump’s America has spiralled through the looking glass, look no further than Republican congressman Ralph Norman who just suggested the January 6 Capitol attack was ‘staged’.

No, you didn’t read that wrong.

Rep. Norman: January 6th was an issue that was made up in the first place. Reporter: Made up? Norman: That was a staged thing from day one. Reporter: The riot was staged? Your Republican colleagues barricaded themselves in their chamber. You think they were acting? pic.twitter.com/txEnKwNso9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2026

Well, yes and no, Congressman, And when we say yes and no, what we really mean is absolutely, utterly, 100% no, you unspeakable cockwomble.

And it was down to these people to surely say it best.

1.

We are governed by absolute freaks https://t.co/q5UdYU6jbS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 21, 2026

2.

Dear @RepRalphNorman: Please watch this video. You and I were Members of Congress when January 6 happened. Remember? Happy to bring police officers who were assaulted on January 6 to your office so they can explain to you how they got their injuries. pic.twitter.com/PIBMidkwmQ https://t.co/NAjXC9nasp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 22, 2026

3.

The separation from reality in the Republican Party today – vaccines are poison; Iran can be conquered; January 6th was staged by Democrats – should really really worry people. These folks just aren’t fit to govern anymore. https://t.co/cwRp5hzLf0 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) ps://twitter.com/ChrisMurphyCT/status/2057639213307191641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 22, 2026

4.

You can’t reason with freaks like this.

You just can’t. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 21, 2026

5.

I have no idea if he’s an idiot or a cynical liar or some mixture of both. But this sort of thing makes me appreciate how fragile the American experiment is. https://t.co/DVfHAYpCj9 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 22, 2026

6.

November is coming. And with it the truth will start to be restored. https://t.co/NAjXC9nasp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 21, 2026

7.