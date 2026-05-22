What are the ‘single person luxuries’ people in relationships miss out on? – 17 surprising perks of being by yourself

Round Ups r/AskReddit

The single life is often portrayed as being a sad and lonely place, but that doesn’t tell the full story of what it’s like to not have a romantic partner.

From independence to not being dragged to the in-laws, there are plenty of advantages to being single. Jane_Austen11 wanted to learn more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is a ‘single person luxury’ that people in relationships completely miss out on?’

These top answers are enough to make you pity people who have found love…

1.

‘Knowing that the piece of chocolate cake you left in the fridge will still be there whenever you want it.’

-headcase-and-a-half

2.

‘Knowing things will be exactly where they left them. The amount of time I go looking for the kitchen scissors.’

-LateNightLatin

3.

‘Never having to discuss plans with anyone. No discussion on dinner, what to watch, what to do, or where to go. You just do what you want all the time.’

-Ok-Refrigerator-8664

4.

‘Never having to compromise on decor style or colours.’

-AcmeKat

5.

‘Being able to binge TV shows without having to wait for another person so you can watch together’

-TheArtfulLlama

6.

‘Essentially not having to consider another person and doing whatever I want.’

-a-yellow-alien

7.

‘Being able to do absolutely nothing all weekend without having to explain it to anyone’

-Fresh-Package5303

8.

‘My bed. It’s MINE.’

-Mammoth-Feeling-3501

9.