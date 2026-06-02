‘What’s your favourite frugal behaviour that you’re secretly proud of?’ – 21 utterly heroic penny-pinchers

Life r/AskUK

Frugality is one of those qualities that is regarded as being laudable but also a bit on the sad side.

However, the people who save their cash always end up in a better position than those who rashly spend, however much fun that is in the moment.

They’ve been discussing the joys of the spartan lifestyle on the AskUK subreddit after VarangianWRLD asked for some tips:

What’s your favourite frugal behaviour that you’re secretly proud of? I’m talking about the stuff you wouldn’t admit on a first or second date. Feel like lots of the current advice is outdated or not aimed at a UK specific audience and I’m looking for ideas.

And lots of people chipped in with money-saving advice, like these…

1.

‘I cut kitchen rolls in half so they look more like toliet rolls. I often use them to mop up a small mess and refuse to use a whole square! I can always pull several slices if I need a lot, but generally it means I use half as much.’

–Watchkeys

2.

‘I always take my own ketchup and a bag of cheese when I know I’m going to be getting chips out. Friends always laugh when I pull out my cheese bag but I stand by it.’

–AFestiveShiving

3.

‘I only stock own brand soft drinks at home. The price different is huge compared to main brands like Coke/Pepsi. Husband doesn’t like water and drinks like a fish, this has saved us ££££ over the years.’

–Psychological-Bag272

4.

‘I work from home in the summer because I absolutely cba to buy work-appropriate summer clothes. I take (very small!!!) plant cuttings from the park for new plants.

I barely use kitchen rolls: I have around 10 reusable cloths that I use to wipe surfaces. Well I’m not secretly proud of that to be fair, I’m very openly proud of it.

I water down my lemonade with sparkling water. Healthier (less sweet), cheaper.’

–ProfessionalTap2400

5.

‘I often use tea bags twice (especially herbal ones).’

–bunnymama7

6.

‘Disposable zip-lok bags (the ones for sandwiches etc) are not actually one-time use and can be used multiple times for weeks or months.’

–fouhay

7.

‘I cover my fancy glass foundation bottle with a cloth and smash it with the window hammer. Sorry Estée Lauder, the risk of severe lacerations to the face won’t stop me getting the last drops out.’

–GeggingIn

8.

‘I haven’t done the math but I swear that getting an air fryer and figuring out a solid rotation of meals that pair fresh uncooked ingredients with the hot air fried part saves so much compared to even a tray bake over time. Don’t have to heat the whole oven.’

–Englishontrail

9.

‘I use a bidet in my toilet, this has reduced my toilet paper bills drastically. I still stock them, but they take ages to run out and i feel very hygienic too.’

–lapppiiii

10.

‘I brew my own beer. Frugality is my story and I’m sticking to it.’

–skibbin

11.

‘Window online shopping…’

–MedicineOdd3620

12.

‘Same! I have ADHD and impulse buying used to be my downfall. Now I just browse and add things to my basket and log off. I still get the dopamine boost of online shopping but only buy what I actually need now. I never felt happy when the parcels arrived anyway, I actually felt guilty for buying more crap I don’t need.’

–fallen_angel_81