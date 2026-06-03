Ivanka Trump is building a new private island in case you were worried she couldn’t get more out of touch with the American people

Politics ivanka trump jared kushner

A million years ago (okay, 2016) Donald Trump ran for President based on the idea that he wasn’t a career politician and he would be able to help real people deal with their real problems because he was a man of the people.

Nowadays, he’s building private, underground, bulletproof bunkers while the economy continues to circle the drain.

But his daughter wants to take it one step further.

Here is Ivanka Trump proudly elaborating on her plans to build her own private island:

Ivanka Trump announces that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are building a massive off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean. The island spans 1,400 hectares and currently has no power. They will be working with some of the world’s greatest living… pic.twitter.com/0yJqr3nHSw — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 2, 2026

This is definitely exactly what the American people want to hear right now. They can’t pay for gas or groceries, but as long as the First Daughter has her own island to herself, they surely must be happy with who they voted for.

The people chiming in on social media couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

1.

Why in the hell would she throw this in the face of Millions of less fortunate people in a failing economy.. Beyond out of touch..🙄 — Crispusattucks5 (@Crispusattuckks) June 2, 2026

2.

I’m so fucking sick of Jared Kushner — Matt L. (@MLewis1088) June 2, 2026

3.

This will be Donald Trump’s second favorite island. — Hoagie (@1776coldbeers) June 2, 2026

4.

Typical. The ruling class always has an escape hatch. While ordinary Americans live with the consequences, people like Peter Thiel can relocate to Argentina and move on. They never have to bear the costs of the world they’ve helped build. — Conduit News (@ConduitNews) June 2, 2026

5.

Marie Antoinette was guillotined for less. https://t.co/yJmyeh7L1I — The Ghost of Albert Camus (@AlbertsGhost) June 2, 2026

6.

So they’re about to jump ship and hide out on their own private island with all the money that Trump has stolen from us while he’s president because they know if they stay in the United States they will be prosecuted like everyone else in their orbit https://t.co/gt7JcieqTu — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) June 2, 2026

7.