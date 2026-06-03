Politics ivanka trump jared kushner

Ivanka Trump is building a new private island in case you were worried she couldn’t get more out of touch with the American people

Saul Hutson. Updated June 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A million years ago (okay, 2016) Donald Trump ran for President based on the idea that he wasn’t a career politician and he would be able to help real people deal with their real problems because he was a man of the people.

Nowadays, he’s building private, underground, bulletproof bunkers while the economy continues to circle the drain.

But his daughter wants to take it one step further.

Here is Ivanka Trump proudly elaborating on her plans to build her own private island:

This is definitely exactly what the American people want to hear right now. They can’t pay for gas or groceries, but as long as the First Daughter has her own island to herself, they surely must be happy with who they voted for.

The people chiming in on social media couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2