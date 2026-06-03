Politics Iran Marco rubio

Marco Rubio said Trump’s war in Iran was totally over and was fact checked til he farted – 15 on-target takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Marco Rubio is not a popular guy. Everywhere he goes, somebody is mad at him. Maybe most so when he is testifying on Capitol Hill. Which is a problem, because he works there.

The US Secretary of State was called in to testify on the Iran war yesterday. During his statements, he became embroiled in a contentious conversation with Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker on Iran.

It did not go well for Rubio. Here’s how it unfolded:

The non-answer/filibuster worked just long enough for Rubio’s fellow Republican James Risch to stop the conversation with his gavel.

That didn’t silence the replies, who all saw the same thing: a man who is in over his head trying to twist the truth for his President and justify an ongoing war that never needed to happen in the first place.

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