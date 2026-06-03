Marco Rubio said Trump’s war in Iran was totally over and was fact checked til he farted – 15 on-target takedowns

Politics Iran Marco rubio

Marco Rubio is not a popular guy. Everywhere he goes, somebody is mad at him. Maybe most so when he is testifying on Capitol Hill. Which is a problem, because he works there.

The US Secretary of State was called in to testify on the Iran war yesterday. During his statements, he became embroiled in a contentious conversation with Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker on Iran.

It did not go well for Rubio. Here’s how it unfolded:

Booker: You keep telling us how we’re winning this war. Rubio: The war is over. Booker: The war is not over. The American people see how we’re losing at the pump and with their costs, and yet this thing still hasn’t been resolved. Every day he tweets out, oh, we’ve obliterated… pic.twitter.com/6fFibxsq4H — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2026

The non-answer/filibuster worked just long enough for Rubio’s fellow Republican James Risch to stop the conversation with his gavel.

That didn’t silence the replies, who all saw the same thing: a man who is in over his head trying to twist the truth for his President and justify an ongoing war that never needed to happen in the first place.

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The gaslighting from the Trump administration is truly wild https://t.co/QA9CQ7oO2W — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) June 2, 2026

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I thought they said it wasn’t a war pic.twitter.com/aDYXnrUNbx — Josh (Not Joshy) (@jbh2175) June 2, 2026

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Oh, really, Marco? The war is over? Did the war get the memo? Because the rest of us are still watching billions fly out the door, prices at the pump through the roof, and you declaring victory like someone who just finished a video game on easy mode. ‘We’ve obliterated them!’ —… — ME Energy Markets (@Menergyfuture) June 2, 2026

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Republicans get super pissed when you refuse to drop the inconvenient facts that they’d rather ignore. — Laird Stuff (@LairdStuff) June 2, 2026

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Then support legislation that transfers money from the arms industry and trade into the pockets of Americans without health care or a fair wage? — Steward’s Cat Horton (@hortonisonline) June 2, 2026

6.

How is clown face Marco Rubio saying the war in Iran is over when they still control the Strait of Hormuz? Gas is still $5 a gallon or more. Israel continues its illegal attacks on Lebanon. https://t.co/ihVVuryBuY — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) June 2, 2026

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