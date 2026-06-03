This right-wing political commentator’s ‘biblically accurate Helen of Troy’ pic saw her dragged back to the ancient world – 15 epic owns

Social Media funny fail racism

Over on Threads, Christian, political commentator and Tommy Robinson ally Jade Warwick has either been carrying out an epic troll or displaying her immense ignorance… possibly both.

She added her hot take to the ongoing discourse over whether Christopher Nolan should have cast Lupita Nyong’o as the fictional Helen of Troy in his upcoming version of Homer’s Odyssey, which has been tying the racists in knots.

Here’s what she posted.

That’s herself in the photos, in case you were wondering, so it could all just be her manufacturing an excuse to wear an evening gown.

We’re leaning towards this being a joke, but her involvement in Unite the Kingdom throws a massive ‘maybe she’s really that stupid’ option into the mix. Threads users took her at face value.

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Ignoring the idea that Helen of Troy was in the Bible, this covers what Ms Warwick got right.

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Image Jade Warwick, Wikimedia Commons