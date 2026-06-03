Animals bird calls viral

This viral clip of a school boy making bird calls at a talent show is the comfort watch you need right now

Saul Hutson. Updated June 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There’s not a lot to say to set this clip up. It is what it is.

And what it is, is a boy doing a wild assortment of bird calls for almost five minutes. Each one increasingly more impressive than the last.

By the end of this clip, you will be just as exasperated as the crowd in the gym watching it all unfold in person.

Enjoy.

Crazy, right?

At first, you’re thinking, “Oh no, this is almost five minutes long? I do NOT have time for this.”

Then you think, “Huh. I feel like I could do that one.”

Then it’s, “Whoa. He’s pretty good.”

And finally, “Is that an actual bird inside a human boy’s body?”

The replies stood in unison to offer a round of applause.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Article Pages:1 2