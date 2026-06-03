This viral clip of a school boy making bird calls at a talent show is the comfort watch you need right now

Animals bird calls viral

There’s not a lot to say to set this clip up. It is what it is.

And what it is, is a boy doing a wild assortment of bird calls for almost five minutes. Each one increasingly more impressive than the last.

By the end of this clip, you will be just as exasperated as the crowd in the gym watching it all unfold in person.

Enjoy.

I saw it. Now you have to see it. His name is Samuel. And he…is a king. pic.twitter.com/hhpC4xydgO — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 1, 2026

Crazy, right?

At first, you’re thinking, “Oh no, this is almost five minutes long? I do NOT have time for this.”

Then you think, “Huh. I feel like I could do that one.”

Then it’s, “Whoa. He’s pretty good.”

And finally, “Is that an actual bird inside a human boy’s body?”

The replies stood in unison to offer a round of applause.

1.

Literally everyone watching this vid pic.twitter.com/6tjluV8nDv — Aruk ✨🐉 (@SoyArukTV) June 2, 2026

2.

Love how he just tosses them back when he’s done 😍 pic.twitter.com/zFp2E66OgT — NameGames 🟧 (@SolanaWakeBake) June 2, 2026

3.

Audubon society been real quiet since this dropped — jrcho (@jrcho0o) June 2, 2026

4.

He got my attention with the crow. I stopped everything I was doing with the Canada goose. My jaw hit the floor with the red tail hawk. https://t.co/zDs99grB6l — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) June 2, 2026

5.