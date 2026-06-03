Politics blue states inflation kevin hassett

Trump’s top economic advisor said only blue states are to blame for inflation as he laughed all the way to the bank – 17 all-cash clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in a week. Speculation is running rampant. (Maybe he’s taking an extended cognitive test?)

In the meantime, he’s trotting out his band of merry gangsters to spread the bad news.

One of his finest town liars is Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council of the United States.

The top economic advisor has made a habit of delivering terrible news with a shit-eating grin on his face. Here’s his latest update: blue states are making inflation worse.

It looks so hard for him to conceal his smile. He’s making so much money so easily, he can’t help but smirk at the American public as he feeds them lie after lie.

Viewers were not thrilled with his take and let him know all about it in the replies.

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