Trump’s top economic advisor said only blue states are to blame for inflation as he laughed all the way to the bank – 17 all-cash clap backs

Politics blue states inflation kevin hassett

Donald Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in a week. Speculation is running rampant. (Maybe he’s taking an extended cognitive test?)

In the meantime, he’s trotting out his band of merry gangsters to spread the bad news.

One of his finest town liars is Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council of the United States.

The top economic advisor has made a habit of delivering terrible news with a shit-eating grin on his face. Here’s his latest update: blue states are making inflation worse.

KUDLOW: How bad is the inflation right? HASSETT: Right now it’s on a deep, downward dive. And the inflation is really out of control in the blue states. So if you take out New York and California, then the story is radically different. And so there’s really good news even on… pic.twitter.com/cmXcLBW1WY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2026

It looks so hard for him to conceal his smile. He’s making so much money so easily, he can’t help but smirk at the American public as he feeds them lie after lie.

Viewers were not thrilled with his take and let him know all about it in the replies.

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Oh ok so can we also take out all the billions that California and New York give the federal government to constantly bail out red states? https://t.co/1mALIvEswG — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 2, 2026

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Siri, show me a clown masquerading as an economist https://t.co/qAQkR6qcjQ — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 3, 2026

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What an embarrassment of an administration. — Shawn (@Shawn_in_TO) June 2, 2026

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Kudlow is actually a smart guy and an economist. He knows he is being lied to. Why is he not pushing back against the Trump Stooge’s claims? — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) June 2, 2026

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Obviously groceries and gasoline are sold only in blue states. Assholes. https://t.co/rEWCj0v2JU — Lincoln Belongs To The Ages (@Mr_Lincoln) June 2, 2026

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