John Cleese said he trusts Rupert Lowe more than any of the other leaders, and the internet gave that a vote of no confidence

Politics John Cleese

If your fond memories of John Cleese are largely still intact, we’re probably about to ruin that – but we also have to presume you don’t see much of Twitter.

The former Python and all-round comedy legend has been veering steadily rightwards for years, posting anti-Muslim and ‘anti-woke’ posts agreeing with such leading lights of the internet as Tommy Robinson.

Cleese has jumped right onto the Restore Britain bandwagon, declaring his admiration for their far-right leader, the former Reform MP Rupert Lowe. Here’s what he had to say about him.

Here’s a flavour of Lowe.

On the death penalty.

A Restore Britain Government would give the British people a binding referendum on the reintroduction of the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/11tGfwaa4k — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 2, 2026

Trying to downplay the Dunblane Massacre as ‘one murder’.

Hard-right MP Rupert Lowe has sparked fury after dismissing the Dunblane massacre as 'one murder' during a pro-gun rant on the US-based Joe Rogan podcast ️ pic.twitter.com/3sdjgDdMDK — The National (@ScotNational) July 9, 2026

Giving his hot take on the climate.

After the election of Zohran Mamdani.

His racist description of Pakistan.

Importing millions of migrants from backward cultures and rogue states, such as Pakistan, into our high-trust society has put everything we have built at risk. pic.twitter.com/NSZKWVQYHW — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) July 9, 2026

Which is why Cleese declaring himself a fan got these reactions.

1.

In which case you have totally lost the plot — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 27, 2026

2.

That’s cos you have brain worms. — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) July 27, 2026

3.

Cleese used to be Basil Fawlty & now he's The Major https://t.co/JbCqhfltOM — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) July 27, 2026

4.

5.

6.

Rupert Lowest of the low? Seriously? Couldn’t even be trusted to adequately describe the massacre of 16 kids when it didn’t suit his narrative. — DZ (@danzone2018) July 27, 2026

7.

My Mum became a raving right wing xenophobe just before the dementia properly kicked in – apparently it's a thing — Simon Taylor (@simonjjtaylor) July 27, 2026

8.

John was once one of Britain’s most creative comedy geniuses. Now he is Britain’s Roseanne… — Phil Gwilliam (@Phil_Gwilliam) July 28, 2026

9.