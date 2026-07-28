Politics John Cleese

John Cleese said he trusts Rupert Lowe more than any of the other leaders, and the internet gave that a vote of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2026

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If your fond memories of John Cleese are largely still intact, we’re probably about to ruin that – but we also have to presume you don’t see much of Twitter.

The former Python and all-round comedy legend has been veering steadily rightwards for years, posting anti-Muslim and ‘anti-woke’ posts agreeing with such leading lights of the internet as Tommy Robinson.

Cleese has jumped right onto the Restore Britain bandwagon, declaring his admiration for their far-right leader, the former Reform MP Rupert Lowe. Here’s what he had to say about him.

I trust this man more than any of the other leaders. (quote-tweeing a post about Rupert Lowe)

Here’s a flavour of Lowe.

On the death penalty.

Trying to downplay the Dunblane Massacre as ‘one murder’.

Giving his hot take on the climate.

The cult of climate change marches on with no definitive evidence to support or deny the factual accuracy of their assertions. Before giving any lectures, the EU needs to look closer to home. (Take their pick from three locations!) This place stinks of do-gooding hypocrisy.

After the election of Zohran Mamdani.

Sadiq Khan has destroyed London. Good luck, New York.

His racist description of Pakistan.

Which is why Cleese declaring himself a fan got these reactions.

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