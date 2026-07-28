An American scoffed a packet of butter dunked in Dr Pepper and of all the A++ responses Ryanair surely said it best

Weird World ryanair

There’s a Twitter account called @messedupfoods which does exactly what it says on the tin/jar/packet (delete as applicable).

And they surely don’t come more messed up than this, a video of an American scoffing a packet of butter – quite a large packet of butter – dunked in Dr Pepper. Prepare thyself!

Can the sun explode already pic.twitter.com/r6drRdu9GU — i like food (@messedupfoods) July 27, 2026

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

If you chew like this, stay away from me. — Goddess Harpie ⚔ (@worshipharpie) July 27, 2026

maybe America has to much freedom pic.twitter.com/ypwEufH3lA — ricky (@rickysaintz) July 27, 2026

i truly dont know how people can do this. once i had a bit of solid butter on my finger and i thought eh why toss it? and i ate it. one of the grossest moments of my entire life tbh https://t.co/85kHKN5tDn — sodomite townhouse (@kings_fan) July 27, 2026

after learning tiktokers with over 10k followers get paid for any video over 1 min long it’s made me want to go back in time and stop all the men who invented social media from being born https://t.co/8uqW13bAg7 — rosie ☁️ (@tayvseal) July 27, 2026

I’m gonna fuckin throw up — 4nn4 🌸 (@annastrong0) July 27, 2026

… but surely no-one did it better than the past master at this sort of thing, Ryanair.

Americans eating like they have free healthcare https://t.co/iatEBM3vMB — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 27, 2026

Business class.

Not everyone appreciated it.

Don’t you have planes to inspect? — Rachel Jamison (@RachelPAV) July 27, 2026

Probably not the social media person doing that, TBF. Well, let’s hope not.

We’re with this person.

Masterclass trolling 🤣👌 — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 27, 2026

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Source @messedupfoods