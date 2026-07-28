An American scoffed a packet of butter dunked in Dr Pepper and of all the A++ responses Ryanair surely said it best
There’s a Twitter account called @messedupfoods which does exactly what it says on the tin/jar/packet (delete as applicable).
And they surely don’t come more messed up than this, a video of an American scoffing a packet of butter – quite a large packet of butter – dunked in Dr Pepper. Prepare thyself!
Can the sun explode already pic.twitter.com/r6drRdu9GU
— i like food (@messedupfoods) July 27, 2026
And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …
If you chew like this, stay away from me.
— Goddess Harpie ⚔ (@worshipharpie) July 27, 2026
maybe America has to much freedom pic.twitter.com/ypwEufH3lA
— ricky (@rickysaintz) July 27, 2026
i truly dont know how people can do this. once i had a bit of solid butter on my finger and i thought eh why toss it? and i ate it. one of the grossest moments of my entire life tbh https://t.co/85kHKN5tDn
— sodomite townhouse (@kings_fan) July 27, 2026
— Di Ø (@di_null) July 27, 2026
after learning tiktokers with over 10k followers get paid for any video over 1 min long it’s made me want to go back in time and stop all the men who invented social media from being born https://t.co/8uqW13bAg7
— rosie ☁️ (@tayvseal) July 27, 2026
I’m gonna fuckin throw up
— 4nn4 🌸 (@annastrong0) July 27, 2026
… but surely no-one did it better than the past master at this sort of thing, Ryanair.
Americans eating like they have free healthcare https://t.co/iatEBM3vMB
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 27, 2026
Business class.
— Wouter 🇳🇱 (@Dutchwouter777) July 27, 2026
Not everyone appreciated it.
Don’t you have planes to inspect?
— Rachel Jamison (@RachelPAV) July 27, 2026
Probably not the social media person doing that, TBF. Well, let’s hope not.
We’re with this person.
Masterclass trolling 🤣👌
— Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 27, 2026
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Source @messedupfoods