Weird World ryanair

An American scoffed a packet of butter dunked in Dr Pepper and of all the A++ responses Ryanair surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2026

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There’s a Twitter account called @messedupfoods which does exactly what it says on the tin/jar/packet (delete as applicable).

And they surely don’t come more messed up than this, a video of an American scoffing a packet of butter – quite a large packet of butter – dunked in Dr Pepper. Prepare thyself!

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… but surely no-one did it better than the past master at this sort of thing, Ryanair.

Business class.

Not everyone appreciated it.

Probably not the social media person doing that, TBF. Well, let’s hope not.

We’re with this person.

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Source @messedupfoods