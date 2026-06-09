Celebrity hugh laurie

Hugh Laurie just followed up his hilarious takedown of an unimpressed House viewer and made the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated June 9th, 2026

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It’s only Tuesday, obviously, but it’s hard to believe we’re going to write about something more purely enjoyable than Hugh Laurie’s brilliant response to a woman who belatedly came across his American medical drama House and, it’s fair to say, wasn’t overly impressed.

Just in case, like Janet Murray, you are late to the party, here’s how it panned out.

We mention it again – again! – because Janet later went on to write about how rotten it was being on the receiving end of so many trolls after the star responded to her tweet.

And it prompted this response from Laurie which we reckon makes the whole thing even better.

‘I’m sorry if people have been having a go at you because of my tweet. Not at all the plan.

‘I was very slightly drunk and already upset about something that had nothing to do with you. If it’s any comfort, I got it in the neck too. I’m a thin-skinned twat, apparently, even though it wasn’t my skin.

‘I was sticking up for the writers who I adored. Obviously I shouldn’t have cited Bach/Kahlo/Moore – asking for trouble – and would have done better to go for the 10,000 blues songs written around the same 12 bar chord structure.

‘I’ve listened to most of them and will keep doing so. Because we love what we love.’

Well said, sir.

And it was good to see that his apology was accepted, well, with a minor caveat.

We’re with these people.

All’s well that end’s well.

Source @hughlaurie Image Janet Murray