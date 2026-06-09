Hugh Laurie just followed up his hilarious takedown of an unimpressed House viewer and made the whole thing even better

Celebrity hugh laurie

It’s only Tuesday, obviously, but it’s hard to believe we’re going to write about something more purely enjoyable than Hugh Laurie’s brilliant response to a woman who belatedly came across his American medical drama House and, it’s fair to say, wasn’t overly impressed.

Just in case, like Janet Murray, you are late to the party, here’s how it panned out.

We mention it again – again! – because Janet later went on to write about how rotten it was being on the receiving end of so many trolls after the star responded to her tweet.

While it’s all been rather fun, I do hope @hughlaurie takes the time to read my @unherd article (I’m sure he can stretch to a subscription). Because while his witty riposte was genuinely amusing, one point I make in the piece is that it was shared with his 1.2 million followers… pic.twitter.com/LZSn9YaPcP — Janet Murray (@jan_murray) June 8, 2026

And it prompted this response from Laurie which we reckon makes the whole thing even better.

I’m sorry if people have been having a go at you because of my tweet. Not at all the plan. I was very slightly drunk and already upset about something that had nothing to do with you. If it’s any comfort, I got it in the neck too. I’m a thin-skinned twat, apparently, even… — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) June 8, 2026

‘I’m sorry if people have been having a go at you because of my tweet. Not at all the plan. ‘I was very slightly drunk and already upset about something that had nothing to do with you. If it’s any comfort, I got it in the neck too. I’m a thin-skinned twat, apparently, even though it wasn’t my skin. ‘I was sticking up for the writers who I adored. Obviously I shouldn’t have cited Bach/Kahlo/Moore – asking for trouble – and would have done better to go for the 10,000 blues songs written around the same 12 bar chord structure. ‘I’ve listened to most of them and will keep doing so. Because we love what we love.’

Well said, sir.

Never tweet drunk. Unless you’re @hughlaurie, because he is damn funny. https://t.co/oEfZwPu0O5 — Anthony Sacramone (@amsacramone) June 8, 2026

And it was good to see that his apology was accepted, well, with a minor caveat.

Thank you. ‘Having a go’ is probably an understatement 🫣 but I appreciate the apology and recognise you may have been sticking up for colleagues. For what it’s worth, I like the show – despite the repetition – and I like you in it. The response to my initial post was so… — Janet Murray (@jan_murray) June 8, 2026

We’re with these people.

Dude. Loved him yesterday AND today. What a guy. https://t.co/nOiHsnx6Eh — Danielle H. (@Dan__i) June 8, 2026

you’re both incredibly thin skinned. just kidding – as an outsider I read it as just playful back and forth, and enjoyed that it felt like ‘old times’ when people of any level of fame would chat with each other on here. sad that other readers seem to have taken it differently,… — dan barker (@danbarker) June 8, 2026

My god. I love this man. https://t.co/up0r0zRC2T — Uppity Hobbit: Maker of Things (@uppityhobbit) June 8, 2026

All’s well that end’s well.

Plot twist 🤣 – but full respect. https://t.co/dFyuH4wGR7 — Janet Murray (@jan_murray) June 8, 2026

Source @hughlaurie Image Janet Murray