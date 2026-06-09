Tommy Robinson has ‘made’ a cringey AI movie trailer casting ‘himself’ as a Roman military leader – 17 one-star reviews

Politics ai slop Tommy Robinson

It’s no secret that Tommy Robinson has a high opinion of himself, seeing himself as some kind of saviour of western civilization. Obviously his ego is inflated by having the support of Elon Musk, and there are allegations of a bit of *ahem* chemical assistance, too – which are unproven.

So it’s not really a surprise that he’s shared an AI generated movie trailer starring himself as a musclebound Roman general, rallying the troops in battle. It was, naturally, made with his mate Elon’s Grok platform.

It’s the very definition of AI slop and it attracted a lot of utterly deserved derision.

Can you bring yourself to watch?

How did I just make a full blown movie trailer with myself in it all on grok imagine 1.5 This would’ve cost 100s of thousands to produce years ago @elonmusk really doing his thing. pic.twitter.com/DYaan3LCRc — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 4, 2026

Good Lord! So much to unpack…

1.

You forgot the bit where you lead your men to the gates of the enemy and then get in a taxi while they all get arrested — Richard Hakeswill (@fanofnicethings) June 4, 2026

2.

Impressively shitty AI slop, sport. Matches your personality perfectly: Artificial & nonexistent. — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) June 4, 2026

3.

This would be more to your real life scale

Tiny Tommeh Minimus pic.twitter.com/5J1QRxlg4V — Enoch Root (@EnochRootDreams) June 4, 2026

4.

This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen — Alfie (@FPLAlfie) June 5, 2026

5.

Fuck me you really think a lot of yourself dont ya 😂 — Damo_JJ84 (@Damo_JJ84) June 4, 2026

6.

My local lake has just been drained to provide the energy for this slop. The koi carp are crying, great, thanks mate — Ed of East Angles (@OozEmpire) June 4, 2026

7.

God, that was embarrassing! — ChemicalMaiden (@Misbah_Missy) June 4, 2026

8.

He doesn't look anything like you, nor does he have your squeaky voice, you daft cunt. — KeVy B 🇻🇪🇵🇸 – kevyb.bsky.social (@YoContextKev) June 5, 2026

9.