Politics ai slop Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has ‘made’ a cringey AI movie trailer casting ‘himself’ as a Roman military leader – 17 one-star reviews

David Harris. Updated June 9th, 2026

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It’s no secret that Tommy Robinson has a high opinion of himself, seeing himself as some kind of saviour of western civilization. Obviously his ego is inflated by having the support of Elon Musk, and there are allegations of a bit of *ahem* chemical assistance, too – which are unproven.

So it’s not really a surprise that he’s shared an AI generated movie trailer starring himself as a musclebound Roman general, rallying the troops in battle. It was, naturally, made with his mate Elon’s Grok platform.

It’s the very definition of AI slop and it attracted a lot of utterly deserved derision.

Can you bring yourself to watch?

Good Lord! So much to unpack…

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