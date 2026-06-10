Videos Andrew tate Russia

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been relentlessly mocked for ‘training with the Russian Army’ – 14 funniest and most on-point responses

Poke Reporter. Updated June 10th, 2026

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To the world – briefly – of the clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who’s been playing soldiers with the Russian army along with his brother Tristan.

And we mention it because the video of the pair on the firing range prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses. These people surely said it best.

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