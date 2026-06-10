Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been relentlessly mocked for ‘training with the Russian Army’ – 14 funniest and most on-point responses

Videos Andrew tate Russia

To the world – briefly – of the clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who’s been playing soldiers with the Russian army along with his brother Tristan.

🚨🇷🇺 BREAKING: The Tate brothers are getting Russian army training. 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/jFiDaszD5M — Prime Tate (@primetateHQ) June 8, 2026

And we mention it because the video of the pair on the firing range prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses. These people surely said it best.

1.

Ukraine has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever… https://t.co/F4cOFFrt4E — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2026

2.

Pussy can’t aim, can’t use the mag release right, and isn’t going to sign up to get his free drone in the face. — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) June 8, 2026

3.

Please please please sign the contract https://t.co/GzBS9Eb7Rm — Karolorze 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇵🇱 (@Idk_lol2137) June 8, 2026

4.

i would say in terms of levels of ‘getting ahead of the allegations’ joining the russian army has to be an even more extreme move than going full christian https://t.co/b9CP1lVWGX — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) June 9, 2026

5.

6.

Do you know what is REAL russian army training? — 414 Magyar’s Birds (@414magyarbirds) June 8, 2026

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