Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been relentlessly mocked for ‘training with the Russian Army’ – 14 funniest and most on-point responses
To the world – briefly – of the clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who’s been playing soldiers with the Russian army along with his brother Tristan.
🚨🇷🇺 BREAKING: The Tate brothers are getting Russian army training. 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/jFiDaszD5M
— Prime Tate (@primetateHQ) June 8, 2026
And we mention it because the video of the pair on the firing range prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses. These people surely said it best.
1.
Ukraine has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever… https://t.co/F4cOFFrt4E
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2026
2.
Pussy can’t aim, can’t use the mag release right, and isn’t going to sign up to get his free drone in the face.
— SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) June 8, 2026
3.
Please please please sign the contract https://t.co/GzBS9Eb7Rm
— Karolorze 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇵🇱 (@Idk_lol2137) June 8, 2026
4.
i would say in terms of levels of ‘getting ahead of the allegations’ joining the russian army has to be an even more extreme move than going full christian https://t.co/b9CP1lVWGX
— milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) June 9, 2026
5.
https://t.co/Y00a8yUS8p pic.twitter.com/xvweqTYnHL
— Damian (COMMS OPEN) (@Daamianski) June 8, 2026
6.
Do you know what is REAL russian army training?
— 414 Magyar’s Birds (@414magyarbirds) June 8, 2026
7.
Putin if you can hear me please mobilize them into Storm Z and send them to assault Kramatorsk https://t.co/Aus3wvvyyS
— Armata🇹🇭🇹🇼🇨🇳 (@ArmataAPU) June 9, 2026