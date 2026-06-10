Entertainment 1990s alan partridge world cup

This hilarious Day Today clip of Alan Partridge’s ‘Soccermeter’ for the 1994 World Cup went viral again to welcome in the new tournament

David Harris. Updated June 10th, 2026

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The World Cup football tournament is upon us again, and its expanded format of a 48-team group stage is causing a certain amount of confusion.

But the World Cup group system has always been a little baffling as this following clip from the groundbreaking The Day Today goes to show. It features Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) in his role of sports reporter, demonstrating the intricacies of the points system with his ‘soccermeter’ contraption.

It goes just as well as you’d expect. It also reminds us that it’s been a good few years since we last watched The Day Today and that we really must rewatch it all again very soon.

Thanks to Mark O’Haire for sharing on Twitter.

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And as a bonus, here’s Partridge’s classic Countdown to the 1994 World Cup, as shared by When Football Was Better.

Source @MarkOHaire