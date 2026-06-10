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Donald Trump’s wobbly stagger from Air Force One raised eyebrows and questions about his fitness – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s health and fitness have been hot topics from as long ago as his first term in office. Remember when he had to hold Theresa May’s hand to walk? Nobody would do that if there weren’t something or other going wrong.

At nearly 80, with extensive bruising to his hands, nasty skin rashes, swollen ankles, confusion, and an inability to stay awake through the day, the rumours and – frankly – schadenfreude have only grown.

This hasn’t helped.

At least it’ll build up his step count, because he’s doing about twice the amount that he would if he could walk in a straight line.

Here’s Twitter’s assessment.

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Top marks to @marynoise for this.

It was almost inevitable that somebody would do this.

Ouch!

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