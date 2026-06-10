Donald Trump’s wobbly stagger from Air Force One raised eyebrows and questions about his fitness – 15 favourite reactions

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s health and fitness have been hot topics from as long ago as his first term in office. Remember when he had to hold Theresa May’s hand to walk? Nobody would do that if there weren’t something or other going wrong.

At nearly 80, with extensive bruising to his hands, nasty skin rashes, swollen ankles, confusion, and an inability to stay awake through the day, the rumours and – frankly – schadenfreude have only grown.

This hasn’t helped.

President Trump walks over to reporters pic.twitter.com/Fw6EyGUrL0 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

At least it’ll build up his step count, because he’s doing about twice the amount that he would if he could walk in a straight line.

Here’s Twitter’s assessment.

1.

Are we just not gonna talk about the fact that he cannot manage to walk in a straight line? https://t.co/QmDI5ppZNW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 9, 2026

2.

jeez louise I've seen guys with BACs three times the legal limit on the roadside pull it together better than this https://t.co/d2BvagTppO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

3.

5-year old man baby, felon Donald Trump, staggers off Marine One, clearly unable to walk in a straight line. pic.twitter.com/Pl0MiGGuPw — KT "Special MI6 Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) June 9, 2026

4.

Moving forward, the White House has banned any recording of Trump disembarking, descending, or staggering away from a plane. Anyone recording the President's difficulties with ataxia will be deported and then arrested for treason and then sent to Utah for conversion therapy. https://t.co/MpFuKiqRZl — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) June 9, 2026

5.

I cannot stomach the man, but I keep saying, this is elder abuse.

He is clearly not well.

They wind him up and wheel him out. He talks incoherent, ridiculous crap from the lines he has learned. If he can remember them.

He dozes off. He loses his temper.

Retire him, ffs. https://t.co/XV4cGDRFXq — CrémantCommunarde #NION💙🤍🩷 (@0Calamity) June 9, 2026

6.

Can't take three stairs without holding both railings, hitches up his pants, and then weaves from left to right like a drunk stumbling out of a bar at 3 am to absolute crickets from the BIDEN IS TOO OLD TO BE PRESIDENT School of Journalism. https://t.co/ZdPXzGNNGy — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 9, 2026

7.

Three steps almost carried out a coup on our president. https://t.co/p5M71MREWU — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) June 9, 2026

8.

Holy fuck, I got motion sickness just watching that — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) June 9, 2026

9.

He looks like a Roomba that’s been hit by lightning.. https://t.co/jUs1yd0f5L pic.twitter.com/vbJdi2QLvg — Avspook 👻 2.0 Magneto & Titanium man (@avspook) June 9, 2026

10.

To hell with a cognitive test, can someone give this waddling fat sack of shit a field sobriety test? https://t.co/08PDE7OS5v — Andrew Holmes (@AndrewTHolmes) June 9, 2026

11.

That weeble be wobbling. pic.twitter.com/B6PnAZICzH — Screamilla Jones (@voidyscreamy) June 9, 2026

12.

The diaper almost won that battle. https://t.co/DTux2Mu5or — Frank C (@FrankCMYK) June 9, 2026

13.

Not the first time….. — Long Island Life 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@Starrynite2167) June 9, 2026

14.

6'3 and 238 lbs folks. That's how athletes like Trump walk across a tarmac. — Peter Brake (@PeterRB1965) June 9, 2026

15.

Top marks to @marynoise for this.

It's called "The Weave" pic.twitter.com/F9lSrFlIuk — NOISE FLOWER: WEAR A DAMN MASK (@marynoise) June 9, 2026

It was almost inevitable that somebody would do this.

Had to do it… He is unable to walk in a straight line because parts of his brain are shutting down. https://t.co/53gWG4Vl8r pic.twitter.com/M4Dmq17SWX — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) June 9, 2026

Ouch!

READ MORE

Dr Oz claims Trump keeps going back for medical tests because ‘he likes the results’, but the internet isn’t buying it – 26 sick burns

Source Acyn Image Screengrab