Trump’s agriculture secretary tried to shift blame for the latest cock-up onto Joe Biden and it was such an obvious self-own it fell at the very first hurdle

Politics brooke rollins community note joe biden

We’re a year and a half into the second Trump term and it’s becoming pretty clear that the truth will not be a cornerstone of the administration.

The big orange guy at the top sets the tone with his loose interpretation of the facts. At the core of many of his lies is one central character: Joe Biden.

Anything that is going wrong can be traced back to Biden. The economy, the job market, gas prices — it’s all Biden’s fault.

Now Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture is getting in on the fun.

Here is Brooke Rollins excuse for the disgustingly named screwworm issue slowly infesting the United States.

Rollins on Screwworm: This does trace back to the last administration…. pic.twitter.com/9pkmHF2jFf — Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2026

In case it’s not obvious directly below the clip, here’s what the Community Note says.

The replies piled on to the cut and dry case against what Rollins’ statement.

1.

According to her own USDA, she is LYING! pic.twitter.com/0FbixShZD1 — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) June 8, 2026

2.

The Blame Biden Syndrome (BBS) is very strong in @SecRollins, who has completely failed at her job. — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) June 8, 2026

3.

Community note for win. What an evil liar. All people that work for Trump are. https://t.co/jXCy1Uslsw — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 9, 2026

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