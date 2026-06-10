The US house majority leader shared their voter fraud theory and it took a reporter just five words to totally debunk it

Politics California voter fraud

Magas are suddenly VERY concerned about voter fraud. The issue you heard absolutely nothing about during the the last Presidential election, or even the last time Senate and House seats were up for grabs, has now become the number one issue plaguing America right now.

There seems to be one constant at the center of every Maga voter fraud accusation: their guy didn’t win.

Donald Trump can hardly let a day pass without bringing up the 2020 election he lost.

Now US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is calling out literally any election where his side loses. His claim: ballots submitted legally and on-time are taking too long to count.

Here’s his word salad answer when pressed for proof of why this is fraudulent:

RAJU: The president keep saying the California election was rigged. What evidence have you seen to show there has been widespread fraud? SCALISE: You had wide changes after election night in the results RAJU: They’re just counting the ballots SCALISE: Look, whether you can… pic.twitter.com/2wRl2ScOK2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

To summarize: counting all the ballots is now bad.

To summarize further, time to hand over to the good people of Twitter…

1.

The GOP never has evidence of actual election fraud. https://t.co/xjUNKk4vh8 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 9, 2026

2.

Policy disagreements about legal election procedures and preference for in-person voting on Election Day DOES NOT EQUAL FRAUD AND RIGGED ELECTIONS. https://t.co/3NmhrPtshQ — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 9, 2026

3.

What does? Taking time to count the vote?!?? Get the fuck outta here. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 9, 2026

4.

People like Scalise are just straight-up lying to undermine confidence in our voting system with zero evidence. Skepticism only exists because of their endless bullshit.

They’re repeating the exact same lies that fueled the January 6th attack on the Capitol. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) June 9, 2026

5.

Constantly spreading baseless election fraud lies every time a republican loses undermines the integrity of elections more than counting votes does. Election misinformation is a primary tactic used by fascists and authoritarian movements to destabilize democracies. https://t.co/SoppVVWxgh — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 9, 2026

6.

How? Explain to me why votes that were cast on time shouldn’t be counted. Go on. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) June 9, 2026

7.