Politics California voter fraud

The US house majority leader shared their voter fraud theory and it took a reporter just five words to totally debunk it

Saul Hutson. Updated June 10th, 2026

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Magas are suddenly VERY concerned about voter fraud. The issue you heard absolutely nothing about during the the last Presidential election, or even the last time Senate and House seats were up for grabs, has now become the number one issue plaguing America right now.

There seems to be one constant at the center of every Maga voter fraud accusation: their guy didn’t win.

Donald Trump can hardly let a day pass without bringing up the 2020 election he lost.

Now US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is calling out literally any election where his side loses. His claim: ballots submitted legally and on-time are taking too long to count.

Here’s his word salad answer when pressed for proof of why this is fraudulent:

To summarize: counting all the ballots is now bad.

To summarize further, time to hand over to the good people of Twitter…

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