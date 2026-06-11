The White House website appears to have weaponised its official website against its enemies in the press – 15 fair and balanced replies

Politics donald trump white house

Over the years, Donald Trump’s skin has looked ghostly white, glowingly orange, or tomato red. But one thing has remained constant: it’s extremely thin.

Any time someone offers unkind words about the President, he fires back in a storm of spittle and insecurity. That used to just mean press conferences or social media meltdowns.

Now it means getting named on the official website of the White House.

This screen grab of the .gov website officially representing the leader of the United States of America shows just how low Trump will stoop to stick it to his perceived enemies.

This is an actual page on the White House web site. It reads like something written about a third world dictator. So embarrassing. I have not seen any branch of the federal government sink this low in my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/zKS9i32tan — Paul Graham (@paulg) June 6, 2026

The idea of attacking anyone in the press who (factually) reports something that the President disagrees with is disgusting. The fact he OK’d the idea and then wrote it up like a spurned high school boyfriend was just too on-the-nose.

The Twitter replies saw right through Trump’s hurt feelings.

1.

Anyone who thinks this doesn’t debase the institution of the presidency has got a screw loose. https://t.co/snKXMitOYK — i/o (@avidseries) June 8, 2026

2.

The White House is maintaining an official enemies list of journalists and content creators at https://t.co/gnAP84cAbU. Not a campaign site. Not a PAC. The official government website of the United States, with a category called “Left-wing lunacy” and a “Join Now” button. Nixon… https://t.co/ODwsJpA0wv — Mike Young (@micyoung75) June 6, 2026

3.

Trump has turned the White House into a low rent, low brow, defensively stupid right-wing website. They have Dave Pakman shown here in this example. Like he’s some kind of existential threat. What an embarrassment to men. https://t.co/lU1lSxwP0F — Gus (@Gus_802) June 7, 2026

4.

5.

Remember when republicans liked free speech lol https://t.co/Pct9ufocjM — Raq (@raqisright) June 6, 2026

6.

Aw, look. Trump made his own little burn book. https://t.co/DJ9YkYQ9Gd — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) June 6, 2026

7.