Politics donald trump white house

The White House website appears to have weaponised its official website against its enemies in the press – 15 fair and balanced replies

Saul Hutson. Updated June 11th, 2026

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Over the years, Donald Trump’s skin has looked ghostly white, glowingly orange, or tomato red. But one thing has remained constant: it’s extremely thin.

Any time someone offers unkind words about the President, he fires back in a storm of spittle and insecurity. That used to just mean press conferences or social media meltdowns.

Now it means getting named on the official website of the White House.

This screen grab of the .gov website officially representing the leader of the United States of America shows just how low Trump will stoop to stick it to his perceived enemies.

The idea of attacking anyone in the press who (factually) reports something that the President disagrees with is disgusting. The fact he OK’d the idea and then wrote it up like a spurned high school boyfriend was just too on-the-nose.

The Twitter replies saw right through Trump’s hurt feelings.

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