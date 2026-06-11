What statistic would you like to see floating above a person’s head? – 17 revealing numbers people want to read

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Thanks to social media, we can get a vague numerical insight into a person’s life. We can see how many people follow them and vice versa, how many times they’ve posted, and even how many people like what they have to say.

People are endlessly curious though, so it’s no surprise that they’ve got an appetite for even more data. To find out exactly what people want to know, No_Foot4435 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘If you could see one statistic floating above every person’s head, what statistic would you choose?’

Black Mirror writers take note, these are the top answers…

1.

‘The odds that my life will be improved (by my own standards) by engaging with that person at that time. Presumably it will change a lot depending on time and place.’

-OtterLLC

2.

‘Relationship meter, like in The Sims.’

-Bitey_the_Squirrel

3.

‘Compatibility!! Would save me so much time and heartache in dating, job interviews, partnerships/collaborations and other big decisions’

-sofkel

4.

‘How many times you’ve seen them before. It’d be funny to see some random person you have no knowledge of, but coincidentally you’ve seen him or her multiple times. +4, who the fuck is that guy?’

-cutieegirll

5.

‘Current blood alcohol level. Would be wild to see who at church in the morning, or at work in the afternoon is buzzed, half cut or full turboed’

-twostepinc

6.

‘Safety. I would like to know how safe I am around certain people, especially if I’m going out’

-ParanoidUmbrella

7.

‘Trustworthyness’

-HumanDrone

8.

‘How attractive they find me.’

-Andvari_Nidavellir

9.