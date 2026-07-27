Donald Trump had to congratulate these award-winning journalists for their presidential Jeffrey Epstein scoop and it should be made available on prescription to everyone, everywhere

US donald trump

It was the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday, which isn’t always a hotbed of Poke content but this year has frankly fallen over itself to delight.

And no moment was better than this, Donald Trump having to congratulate the Wall Street Journal reporters who were presented with the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability for their story which reported that Trump wrote and signed a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday album.

It prompted the president to launch a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal’s parent company and two of its reporters, Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo, all of which got mentioned on the big night.

And the video of Trump having to recognise their achievement should be available on prescription to everyone, everywhere.

Look at Trump squirm, smirk, shrug, and then finally throw up his hands in defeat as he has to watch reporters from the Wall Street Journal win an award for courage for exposing his ties to child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/qzsdRykCLG — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) July 25, 2026

Absolutely magnificent.

Why is he the one giving the award 😭😭😭 — zh 🇵🇰🇺🇸 🇵🇸🌻 (@zainhaq_24) July 25, 2026

It’s all so awkward but I love that he finally has to face the truth in person about his ties to Epstein being exposed to the whole world. — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) July 25, 2026

How can they shake his hand? Gawd, this fucking world is dystopian. — NiniBellini (@BelliniNini) July 25, 2026

Orange man getting very uncomfortable. https://t.co/Rrqg38sOha — Marcus d’Osint 🎒🕊️ (@WarFrontIntel) July 25, 2026

We live in a most bizarre world. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/FvmLHjGagf — Tammy, follower of Jesus Christ (@TammyDoodleDo) July 25, 2026

Yet they shook his hand, smiled graciously & accepted the award from him. Wat da actual fuq was that? Theatre of the absurd 😞 https://t.co/fH4KDDixqX — Sunflower123 (@sunflow15685280) July 25, 2026

But surely they are smiling because he is having to congratulate them on an award for a story that he wanted silenced, right?

No journalist would miss out on the chance to rub his face in it like that. If only he was bright enough to be properly humiliated.

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Source @ProudSocialist