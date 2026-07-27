US donald trump

Donald Trump had to congratulate these award-winning journalists for their presidential Jeffrey Epstein scoop and it should be made available on prescription to everyone, everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated July 27th, 2026

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It was the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday, which isn’t always a hotbed of Poke content but this year has frankly fallen over itself to delight.

And no moment was better than this, Donald Trump having to congratulate the Wall Street Journal reporters who were presented with the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability for their story which reported that Trump wrote and signed a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday album.

It prompted the president to launch a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal’s parent company and two of its reporters, Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo, all of which got mentioned on the big night.

And the video of Trump having to recognise their achievement should be available on prescription to everyone, everywhere.

Absolutely magnificent.

But surely they are smiling because he is having to congratulate them on an award for a story that he wanted silenced, right?

No journalist would miss out on the chance to rub his face in it like that. If only he was bright enough to be properly humiliated.

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