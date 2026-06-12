Donald Trump said his expensively refurbished reflecting pool was ‘twice the height of the Empire State Building’ and got absolutely bulldozed in the comments

Politics donald trump empire state building reflection pool

Donald Trump’s $10 million dollar pool renovation project is finally done.

The 100-year-old Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is open again in the nation’s Capitol and Donald wants everyone to know it’s really… tall?

Forget about the fact that this outrageously expensive renovation delivered no noticeable difference in the pool and let’s focus instead on how Trump is bragging about it.

Listen in as the President favorably compares the pool to the Empire State Building.

Trump on the reflecting pool: “It’s taller than any building in the world, actually. It’s like twice the height of the Empire State Building.” (The reflecting pool is in fact flat … ) pic.twitter.com/9birBAXAAK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

Leave it to Trump to offer a nonsensical explanation for a nonsensical project.

The people inhabiting the Twitterverse had many follow-up questions about Trump’s bizarre brag.

1.

I’m not really understanding the comparison between the length of a pool and the height of a building. https://t.co/uKjIj3Qa8n — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 10, 2026

2.

You’d think at some point they’d stop him from talking rather than continue to show how stupid he is. Let him keep embarrassing himself, I guess. https://t.co/cg8lGQ9OwW — Bobbie Black (@Bobbie_3b) June 10, 2026

3.

It’s now impossible to know where the dementia ends and the stupidity begins. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) June 10, 2026

4.

Just want one reporter to ask, “sir, what the fuck does the length of the reflecting pool compared to the height of buildings have to do with anything?” — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 10, 2026

5.

Trump is dumb (with a ‘B’ in it!) as shit, episode 4,982,316. https://t.co/YRNiHXo6Zx — Übermentions (@UberMenchies) June 10, 2026

6.

1. He didn’t build it.

2. He only authorized to PAINT it.

3. He lacked the understanding of the difference between height and length! What does the Reflection Pool have to do with wars, prices, health care plans, employment, education… https://t.co/JeQrdLkkxN — PlowOn 🦉 (@PlowOn) June 10, 2026

7.