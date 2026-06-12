Politics donald trump empire state building reflection pool

Donald Trump said his expensively refurbished reflecting pool was ‘twice the height of the Empire State Building’ and got absolutely bulldozed in the comments

Saul Hutson. Updated June 12th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s $10 million dollar pool renovation project is finally done.

The 100-year-old Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is open again in the nation’s Capitol and Donald wants everyone to know it’s really… tall?

Forget about the fact that this outrageously expensive renovation delivered no noticeable difference in the pool and let’s focus instead on how Trump is bragging about it.

Listen in as the President favorably compares the pool to the Empire State Building.

Leave it to Trump to offer a nonsensical explanation for a nonsensical project.

The people inhabiting the Twitterverse had many follow-up questions about Trump’s bizarre brag.

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