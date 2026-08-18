Weird World illusion

This crazily confusing 4 seconds has just been melting brains all over again and it’s straight from the very top drawer of this sort of thing

Poke Reporter. Updated August 18th, 2026

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If you’ve never encountered this before then you are in for a treat and even if you have you surely won’t be able to resist doing it again.

It’s a crazily confusing 4-second video which first went viral back in the day and has just gone into orbit all over again on Twitter.

Still don’t get it, and we’re totally convinced we never will.

And these people were weirded out just as much as we were.

Although it’s fair to say there was quite a bit of grief handed out to people who were only just coming across it.

Haha, we wish.

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Source @hotsaucefuego