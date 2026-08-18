This crazily confusing 4 seconds has just been melting brains all over again and it’s straight from the very top drawer of this sort of thing

Weird World illusion

If you’ve never encountered this before then you are in for a treat and even if you have you surely won’t be able to resist doing it again.

It’s a crazily confusing 4-second video which first went viral back in the day and has just gone into orbit all over again on Twitter.

THIS IS FUCKING CRAAAZY WHAT https://t.co/u7dRnD37oO — 10K | Mulli$ (@hotsaucefuego) August 16, 2026

Still don’t get it, and we’re totally convinced we never will.

And these people were weirded out just as much as we were.

i’m deadass interchanging them in random ass order and it’s changing every single time. wtf is this — OBA SIKOA ️ (@GrandInheritor) August 17, 2026

ITS NOT TRUE. It just guesses right, every single, on every single person. — Shark Eyes (@_Shark_Eyes_) August 17, 2026

You can also do brain needle and green storm — ImHybis (@IamHybis) August 17, 2026

I feel like I’m going insane, how on Earth does it sound like Brainstorm lmao

I’ve been trying my hardest but you can clearly hear it’s green needle right? — Cap (@Hannes74838495) August 17, 2026

Although it’s fair to say there was quite a bit of grief handed out to people who were only just coming across it.

welcome to the internet! First day? — (@Yakovolf) August 17, 2026

Haha, we wish.

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An American trolled Europe’s ‘third world buildings’ and was magnificently owned all the way back across the Atlantic

Source @hotsaucefuego