Weird World boris johnson Carrie Symonds

This baffling clip of Boris and Carrie Johnson is surely proof that AI will never out-weird real life – 14 funniest and totally on-point comments

John Plunkett. Updated August 18th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If like us you weren’t wondering what Boris Johnson is up to these days then tough luck, because we’ve just found out and now it’s your turn.

Well, it’s only a 10-second clip, of the former PM with his wife Carrie Symonds, but that is frankly more than enough. Because … watch.

It’s from New Year’s Eve, the bare minimum of research has revealed, but it’s the comments that bring us here and they don’t disappoint.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2