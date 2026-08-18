This baffling clip of Boris and Carrie Johnson is surely proof that AI will never out-weird real life – 14 funniest and totally on-point comments

Weird World boris johnson Carrie Symonds

If like us you weren’t wondering what Boris Johnson is up to these days then tough luck, because we’ve just found out and now it’s your turn.

Well, it’s only a 10-second clip, of the former PM with his wife Carrie Symonds, but that is frankly more than enough. Because … watch.

Boris Johnson singing Pink Pony Club while his wife, Carrie rides on a toy pony. pic.twitter.com/CvWIqMRx8V — ElectoralUK (@Electoral_UK) August 17, 2026

It’s from New Year’s Eve, the bare minimum of research has revealed, but it’s the comments that bring us here and they don’t disappoint.

1.

I’m absolutely aesthetically fascinated with our landed class. Like I love them so much I think they’re so interesting but I don’t want them to have any money or power. Or land https://t.co/oqNrAnLBbn — Ella Dorn 唐棠 (@elladorn_) August 17, 2026

2.

Carrie seems to have trapped Boris in some kind of nightmarish Dr Seuss house https://t.co/xyrdQB24Nb — Deuxvingarian (@deuxvingarian) August 17, 2026

3.

This looks like a vignette Danny from The Shining would stumble upon in Room 237 https://t.co/hK1PbpDWBK — William Gerrard (@Bill_Gerrard) August 17, 2026

4.

Sleep paralysis demon unlocked! — Cameron Kinch (@Cameron_Kinch) August 17, 2026

5.

This is the man responsible for increasing immigration levels in Britain to a million a year net, and this is the life he gets to live without facing any repercussions for his catastrophic betrayal of the British people. https://t.co/orSVNPrBjP — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) August 17, 2026

6.

Cummings watching this and balling his fists so hard that the nature valley bar he was eating crumbles to dust — Labourball (@labourball) August 17, 2026

7.