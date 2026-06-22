‘Citizen Khan’ made a heartfelt appeal on behalf of Reform UK’s struggling millionaires, and it didn’t so much tug on the heartstrings as bang on the funny bone

Entertainment adil ray satire

BBC’c sitcom Citizen Khan ran from 2012 to 2016, but it’s still available to stream on iPlayer, and it’s as funny as ever.

The central character, Mr Khan, is the creation of the actor who portrays him – Adil Ray – and has recently gained a new lease of life on TikTok, where he has been giving his usual forthright opinions and indulging in epic levels of satire.

Mr Khan’s latest clip is a thoughtful appeal on behalf of those struggling individuals in the Reform Party. Check it out.

“For just three pounds a month, you could help a desperately wealthy politician achieve their dream of even more power.” “Take Nigel Farage – a man bravely battling through life with only multiple media jobs, £5 million donations, luxury travel, and Cameo videos.”

TikTok users loved it. Here are just a few of the hundreds of comments they’ve left so far.

1.

My heart’s breaking…where do I send my pension money as I won’t be able to sleep without donating first?

@shimzz4

2.

One of the best video to explain Reform.

@Wealth Generator UK

3.

I love mr Khan, the community leader.

@martha_roth21

4.

Loving this, perfect timing.

@Nads

5.

Mr Khan talking sense.

@Worley

6.

This is just brilliant!

@Rowan

7.

Absolutely amazing.

@Mo min

8.

Heartbreaking stuff.

And here’s me with my privilege, struggling to get by, a pleasure they will never fathom, let alone experience.

@Shinigami Elle

9.

You are a legend, love this.

@Sarah

10.

Now THAT’S sarcasm.

@firebladeresto

11.

This is why mr khan is the goat.

@Nathan595_T206

@Alloly-extenzion was moved to add this.

Mr Khan for Prime Minister all the way.

We reckon Keir Starmer has enough problems without that.

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Source Citizen Khan (Adil Ray) Image Screengrab