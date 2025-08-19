Jonathan Gullis said Brits shouldn’t fly the Palestinian flag and Adil Ray magnificently owned him into next year

Politics adil ray Jonathan Gullis

You’ll no doubt remember Jonathan Gullis, the former Conservative Party deputy chair whose time as a Tory MP is perhaps best characterised by those memes of him furiously jabbing his finger at the opposition benches in the House of Commons.

His time away from the Commons – he’s mentioned several times how tricky he’s found it to find a job – obviously hasn’t mellowed him, if his appearance on ITV”s Good Morning Britain is anything to go by.

Gullis used his time to say how sick and tired – sick and tired, we tell you! – of seeing people flying the Palestinian flag. Gullis says this is the United Kingdom and we should only be able to fly the United Kingdom flag.

And we mention it because presenter Adil Ray’s A++ comeback had the former MP flapping his lips like a goldfish whipped out of a fish tank.

Jonathan Gullis, "I'm sick of seeing the Palestine flag all over the place, even in Stoke-on-Trent (where he was an MP)" Adil Ray, "Why?" Jonathan Gullis, "This is not Palestine, this is the United Kingdom. In this country, our flag should be flying and our flag only" Adil… pic.twitter.com/w0AZsuxW8u — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 19, 2025

Owned!

And here are just a few of the comments the exchange prompted.

1.

What is the point in having Jonathan fucking Gullis on? What's his expertise?

He's a 1 term MP who's only input is being a constant outrage merchant. — The Last Hurrah (@TRK_LastHurrah) August 19, 2025

2.

Why on earth are we giving this poundshop school teacher air time? He’s an absolute muppet. — AJM ✊ ⚫️⚪️ (@handed_diamond) August 19, 2025

3.

A complete and utter moron. — Joe (@Jophes86) August 19, 2025

4.

“Separate argument” about the Ukraine flag? Oh you mean they’re white? — oor willireallyam (@willireallyam1) August 19, 2025

5.

Gullis: thicker than a whale sandwich. — Paul (@the_frypod) August 19, 2025

6.

Why are they even talking to him? — Sandra Foy (@Monkbythesea) August 19, 2025

We too were wondering that, and it turns out he was elected town mayor of Kidsgrove earlier this year. Not quite the constituency he once had, but you’ve got to start (end) somewhere.

Apparently he’s a new contributor on GMB (deep joy). Let’s hope Adil Ray is on every time he comes on.

READ MORE

This patriotic Brit wanted to show just how proud he is to be British and ended up owned into next year

Source @implausibleblog