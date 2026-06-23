Give whoever came up with the Royal Mail’s savage swipe at Keir Starmer’s resignation a pay rise – but not everyone was laughing

Politics Keir Starmer royal mail

The Royal Mail has clearly been reading Ryanair’s Twitter feed and thinking, you know what, we could do with a bit of that.

So when Keir Starmer announced he was resigning as Labour leader and prime minister on Monday, their social media account bods sprang into action. In some style, it has to be said.

That’s a proper mega ooof, that.

This is some next level shade and I AM HERE FOR IT — T.Q. Townsend (@tqtownsend) June 22, 2026

God damn hahahahahaha https://t.co/qRoYALEK4U — Count Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) June 22, 2026

Unexpected burn from you guys, like it! 👏 — Right Again UK (@RightAgainUK) June 22, 2026

This is awesome. Give the person who did this a raise. https://t.co/yenufKgt3o — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 22, 2026

Oh this is @Ryanair level trolling. 😁 Bravo 👏 — Mike W-J (@MWJ_UK) June 22, 2026

And yet some people weren’t laughing, including one-time Labour deputy leader, Tom Watson.

This is appallingly insensitive. https://t.co/2pN2YXDPDF — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) June 22, 2026

But all’s fair in love and politics, right? Well, that’s what we thought until we found out this specimen liked it.

Our country, our culture! 🇬🇧

British humour at its best. Be like @RoyalMail 👏🏼 https://t.co/HUcbkqJFlp — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) June 23, 2026

Which made us think that Royal Mail should delete it immediately.

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@RoyalMail