Politics Keir Starmer royal mail

Give whoever came up with the Royal Mail’s savage swipe at Keir Starmer’s resignation a pay rise – but not everyone was laughing

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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The Royal Mail has clearly been reading Ryanair’s Twitter feed and thinking, you know what, we could do with a bit of that.

So when Keir Starmer announced he was resigning as Labour leader and prime minister on Monday, their social media account bods sprang into action. In some style, it has to be said.

That’s a proper mega ooof, that.

And yet some people weren’t laughing, including one-time Labour deputy leader, Tom Watson.

But all’s fair in love and politics, right? Well, that’s what we thought until we found out this specimen liked it.

Which made us think that Royal Mail should delete it immediately.

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