Pics donald trump Keir Starmer
Donald Trump said Keir Starmer had ‘two problems – energy, immigration and crime’, and all those bankruptcies are making a lot more sense
We cross now to that stable genius, Captain Bonespurs himself – Donald Trump.
Having blurted out that Keir Starmer was about to resign before Hot Lectern Guy could do his thing, Trump has been holding forth on the soon-to-be-ex PM.
Reporter: You've been quite critical of Prime Minister Starmer, and he's now resigned. Your thoughts and who would you like to see as the next Prime Minister?
Trump: I wish him well, but he's got two problems energy and immigration and crime pic.twitter.com/VRzkfaozfo
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2026
Let’s see that again –
“I wish him well, but he’s got two problems – energy, and immigration, and crime.”
These seven responses are the only ones you need.
1.
isn't that 3? https://t.co/ZqO1uoSScR
— Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) June 22, 2026
2.
How many problems did you say he has? pic.twitter.com/HLaLT2E7be
— pog0121 (@pog0121) June 22, 2026
3.
Of course there's no crime in America, and if there is it's the fault of Obama 😂
— Mike (@NSon1955) June 22, 2026
4.
Many ultra stable geniuses would say that is 3 problems.
— Steve Fushiga (@jdholl2005) June 22, 2026
5.
Hard to believe this guy was convicted 43 times for fudging some numbers. https://t.co/vEygZxwJVP
— Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) June 22, 2026
6.
🤦♂️👇🏼 guess who didn’t watch Sesame Street 👇🏼 https://t.co/ZcoYh0x8VF
— The90%. No to Charter Cities (@90percenters) June 22, 2026
7.
Apparently he has a high IQ https://t.co/7Cav8hCZSo
— Jerry Alexander (@NewmainsJerry) June 22, 2026
Here’s a theory.
The biggest challenge Keir Starmer had to deal with was Donald Trump!
— Trevor Archer #BritEUMigrant 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇩🇪🇬🇧🎶🚲 (@Trevor_GBDE) June 22, 2026
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You don’t have to like Starmer to think Trump announcing the PM’s resignation, blaming immigration and energy failures, is taking a bleedin’ liberty
Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons