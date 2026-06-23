Pics donald trump Keir Starmer

Donald Trump said Keir Starmer had ‘two problems – energy, immigration and crime’, and all those bankruptcies are making a lot more sense

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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We cross now to that stable genius, Captain Bonespurs himself – Donald Trump.

Having blurted out that Keir Starmer was about to resign before Hot Lectern Guy could do his thing, Trump has been holding forth on the soon-to-be-ex PM.

Let’s see that again –

“I wish him well, but he’s got two problems – energy, and immigration, and crime.”

Monty Python Spanish Inquisition. "Our chief weapon is surprise. Surprise and fear,"

These seven responses are the only ones you need.

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Here’s a theory.

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You don’t have to like Starmer to think Trump announcing the PM’s resignation, blaming immigration and energy failures, is taking a bleedin’ liberty

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons