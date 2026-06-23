Donald Trump said Keir Starmer had ‘two problems – energy, immigration and crime’, and all those bankruptcies are making a lot more sense

Pics donald trump Keir Starmer

We cross now to that stable genius, Captain Bonespurs himself – Donald Trump.

Having blurted out that Keir Starmer was about to resign before Hot Lectern Guy could do his thing, Trump has been holding forth on the soon-to-be-ex PM.

Reporter: You've been quite critical of Prime Minister Starmer, and he's now resigned. Your thoughts and who would you like to see as the next Prime Minister? Trump: I wish him well, but he's got two problems energy and immigration and crime pic.twitter.com/VRzkfaozfo — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2026

Let’s see that again –

“I wish him well, but he’s got two problems – energy, and immigration, and crime.”

These seven responses are the only ones you need.

1.

2.

How many problems did you say he has? pic.twitter.com/HLaLT2E7be — pog0121 (@pog0121) June 22, 2026

3.

Of course there's no crime in America, and if there is it's the fault of Obama 😂 — Mike (@NSon1955) June 22, 2026

4.

Many ultra stable geniuses would say that is 3 problems. — Steve Fushiga (@jdholl2005) June 22, 2026

5.

Hard to believe this guy was convicted 43 times for fudging some numbers. https://t.co/vEygZxwJVP — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) June 22, 2026

6.

🤦‍♂️👇🏼 guess who didn’t watch Sesame Street 👇🏼 https://t.co/ZcoYh0x8VF — The90%. No to Charter Cities (@90percenters) June 22, 2026

7.

Apparently he has a high IQ https://t.co/7Cav8hCZSo — Jerry Alexander (@NewmainsJerry) June 22, 2026

Here’s a theory.

The biggest challenge Keir Starmer had to deal with was Donald Trump! — Trevor Archer #BritEUMigrant 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇩🇪🇬🇧🎶🚲 (@Trevor_GBDE) June 22, 2026

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You don’t have to like Starmer to think Trump announcing the PM’s resignation, blaming immigration and energy failures, is taking a bleedin’ liberty

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons